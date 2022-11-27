68 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

Chloe Anello
·11 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

We know how daunting it can be to comb through all those early Cyber Monday deals. Not only do they seem never-ending, but this year they're good — like, really good. So, where do you even start? Well, we did the hard work for you. Lots of our favorite brands are offering some unbelievable sale prices right now, including dozens of worthwhile items under $50.

To help you sift through as efficiently as possible, we scouted out the best fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and tech deals — with some of the prices being the lowest we've ever seen. Whether you're looking to stock up on Spanx's Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralettes and Ahhh-llelujah 'Fit to You' Briefs, score a pair of UGG's Fluff Yeah sandals in a festive red, or pick up a new toothbrush, like this one from Philips Sonicare that's under $30, we found all the best Cyber Monday deals (with some as good as 75 percent off) starting at just $5. Everything on here would make a particularly excellent gift, too, for stocking stuffers or something wrappable — and no one needs to know how much you spent (your secret is safe with us).

Keep reading to find all the best under $50 deals worth shopping for.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

Buy it! Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Best Overall Deals Under $50

  • Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings, $49 (orig. $98); spanx.com

  • Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

  • Revlon One-Step Volumizer, $25.24 (orig. $39.87); amazon.com

  • Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $24 (orig. $30); amazon.com

  • Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $29.99 (orig. $49.96); amazon.com

  • Apple AirTag, $24.99 (orig. $29); amazon.com

  • Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

  • Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $13.97 (orig. $24.97); amazon.com

  • Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

  • IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $20 (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

We've found a deal for whatever you're looking for, whether you want an Apple AirTag, a new vacuum, or an eyeshadow palette. We're particularly excited about this under $20 IonVac that promises to be lightweight enough to easily carry around your home and enough suction power to pick up even your toughest messes. Don't sleep on discounted home necessities, like the Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set that conveniently keeps everything in one compact place — it even has a leveler to ensure every measurement is precise.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Spanx

Buy it! Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings, $49 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Best Fashion Deals Under $50

  • Alo Airbrush Leggings, $39 (orig. $60); aloyoga.com

  • Kate Spade Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet, $49 with code BLACKFRIYAY (orig. $98); katespade.com

  • Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings $49 (orig. $98); spanx.com

  • Spanx Satin Mesh V-Neck Cami, $39 (orig. $78); spanx.com

  • Vans Classic Sneaker, $48.75 (orig. $59.95); nordstrom.com

  • Ugg 2-Pack Slouchy Ribbed Crew Socks, $19.20 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

  • True & Co True Body V-Neck Bralette, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

  • Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra, $42 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com

  • Nike Dry 6-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Crew Training Socks, $17.60 (orig. $22); nordstrom.com

  • The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper, $44.25 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

  • Wolford Velvet De Luxe 66 Tights, $38.50 (orig. $55); zappos.com

  • N by Natori Kasumi Zip Caftan, $35.01 (orig. $78); zappos.com

  • Calvin Klein Plus Size Modern Cotton Naturals Unlined Bralette, $15.13 (orig. $30); zappos.com

  • Levi's Mens Long Sleeve Jersey Henley Tee, $27.65 (orig. $39.50); zappos.com

  • Skims Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover, $48 (orig. $78); skims.com

  • Skims Velour Track Pant, $44 (orig. $78); skims.com

  • Skims Cotton Rib Bodysuit, $31 (orig. $62); skims.com

  • AllSaints Teddy Fleece Mittens, $41.30 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

  • Madewell Chunky Cuffed Beanie, $19.97 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Of course, we found lots of great fashion deals to check out. On top of Spanx's best sale ever (their words ...and ours), where you can find everything from coveted shapewear and booty-sculpting leggings to beyond-comfortable undergarments, we also spotted flattering bodysuits and super-soft loungewear at the Skims sale, too. You can even find some on-sale Skims items at Nordstrom, too, for those who like to shop around. And while you're there, check out the plethora of winter-ready accessories, like this Madewell beanie and these AllSaints Mittens. Don't miss out on the shoe deals either. Between Ugg's Fluff Yeah slippers being a mere $50 to cozy PJs you'll want to spend the rest of the holidays in.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Nordstrom

Buy it! Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Best Beauty Deals Under $50

  • Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set, $17 (orig. $20); amazon.com

  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel, $14 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com

  • Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry, $16.45 (orig. $21); walmart.com

  • Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $25.65 (orig. $54); amazon.com

  • MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $27.30 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

  • GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $47.60 (orig. $68); ulta.com

  • Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $9 (orig. $12); ulta.com

  • Haus Laboratories Makeup Kit with Bag, $12.25 (orig. $49); amazon.com

  • NYX Professional Makeup Control Freak Eyebrow Gel in Clear, $5.09 (orig. $7); amazon.com

Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on luxury beauty products. That slightly expensive lipstick or serum might seem a bit too extravagant any other day of the year, but today, you can get the things on your wishlist for less than full price — and, in some cases, for less than $50. We're adding the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that nearly every celebrity from Brooke Shields to Kendall Jenner swears by to our carts. The berry-flavored mask uses vitamin C and lots of fruit extracts to nourish your lips for a softer, more supple feeling in the morning.

For everyday makeup, though, the Urban Decay Naked3 eyeshadow palette is the cheapest it's been all year, making this major score a no-brainer. You get 12 rosy-toned neutrals in a travel-friendly case with a mirror and an eyeshadow brush. The buildable shades can create just about any look you're after, so we're telling you, it's worth it. If you're looking for something fun, try out the Naked Wild West Eyeshadow palette. Its rich browns and greens will surely pop to create a dramatic effect.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

Buy it! Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Best Home Deals Under $50

  • Kate Spade Morgan Passport Holder, $49 with code BLACKFRIYAY (orig. $98); katespade.com

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $32.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

  • Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow for Adults, $38.39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

  • Spacesaver Vacuum Storage, $26.38 (orig. $43.70); amazon.com

  • Eddie Bauer Queen Cotton Flannel Bedding Set, $39.73 (orig. $80); amazon.com

  • Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Large Jar Candle, $28.90 (orig. $34); nordstrom.com

  • Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

  • Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $19.90 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com

  • West Elm Brushed Herringbone Throw, $40 (orig. $80); westelm.com

  • West Elm Marled Basketweave Throw, $50 (orig. $100); westelm.com

  • West Elm Medium Gold Ornaments (Set of 9), $32 (orig. $40); westelm.com

Take Black Friday as an excuse to zhuzh up your home decor and upgrade your housewares. You can finally pile your bed with new pillows, whether you need them or not, like these from Beckham Hotel Collection or a body pillow from Snuggle-Pedic, or you can selflessly gift them to someone who needs a better night's sleep.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

Buy it! ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $21.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Best Vacuum and Mop Deals Under $50

  • Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $21.21 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

  • Dirt Devil Express Lithium Cordless Hand Vacuum, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com

  • Dirt Devil Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $49.99 (orig. $74.99); target.com

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $21.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

We've seen lots of great vacuum deals this sales weekend. But we were shocked to find that many of these deals are under $50. You can score a ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $21.99. With three separate attachments for hard-to-reach crevices and targeted suction, the vacuum will pick up everything from pet hair embedded in your seats to the cheerios your kids dropped on the floor (three months ago).

Mop-loving folks will appreciate this Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System for under $22. It has a whopping 18-inch pad that spins 360 degrees to hit every corner of your home and can be machine-washed. You can even use it on nearly every surface, from hardwood floors to tile.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

Buy it! Henkels Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef's Knife, $45.99 (orig. $116); amazon.com

Best Kitchen Deals Under $50

  • Henkels Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef's Knife, $45.99 (orig. $116); amazon.com

  • Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap or Flex Straw, $32.38 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com

  • Hydro Flask Mug Stainless Steel Reusable Tea Coffee Travel Mug, $27.80 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

  • Hyrdo Flask Insulated Lunch Box, $41.21 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

  • S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $20.42 (orig. $35); amazon.com

  • S'well Stainless Steel Ice Bucket with Tongs, $34.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com

  • Fellow Carter Move Mug & Splash Guard, $24 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Any foodie knows how vital good kitchen utensils are, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune on everything. Take advantage of the weekend deals to revamp your culinary collection, especially your knives. Now, you can find blades at unbelievably low prices, like this Henkels Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef's Knife, which is a whopping 60 percent off right now. We even found tons of small appliances for sale too. Add this eight-cup rice cooker from Instant (the maker of the beloved Instant Pot) to your repertoire for perfect rice every time. It comes with a dishwasher-safe steamer tray, a rice measuring cup, and a spoon to make the deal even sweeter.

For anyone who spends more time on the go than at home, Hydro Flask has tons of their cult-followed water bottles on sale for up to 34 percent off. You can also find reusable coffee mugs and lunch boxes for under $50. Hint: They make for incredibly useful gifts.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirTag, $24.99 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Best Tech Deals Under $50

  • Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 Release), $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

  • Apple MagSafe Charger, $29.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

  • Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, $44.99 (orig. $59); amazon.com

  • Philips Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, $46.74 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

What's a Cyber Monday without incredible tech deals? While the TVs and Apple products are typically the showstoppers during major sales events, we still found many coveted tech deals, such as Apple AirTags, a MagSafe charger, and a leather wallet attachment for your phone. There are also plenty of headphones on sale for under $50. At 58 percent off, these Philips Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones will be a welcome gift for anyone who spends most of their day in zoom meetings or playing video games this year. They have up to 30 hours of playtime (and a rapid charge function), plus the built-in mic features echo cancellation.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50

Amazon

Best Pet Deals Under $50

  • Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, $13.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

  • Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, $30.39 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

  • Wild One Small All-Weather Leash, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

  • Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar, $15.20 (originally $38); nordstrom.com

Last but not least, don't forget your beloved pets! Anyone looking for a new pet bed should look no further than Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed. The ultra-furry donut bed comes in three different sizes and four colors and will comfort your dog and promote better sleep. It's even ergonomic, supporting their head and back to keep their joints happy.

And while you're keeping them happy, we noticed some pet hair brushes that will help you easily groom your pets, from dogs to cats, like the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush. It reduces shedding that will end up all over your furniture and easily retracts the fur after brushing, so you will spend less time cleaning your brush than you did brushing your pet.

