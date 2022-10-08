The 67% return delivered to Amtech Systems' (NASDAQ:ASYS) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 67% in that time.

Since the stock has added US$13m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Amtech Systems moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Amtech Systems shares lost 16% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amtech Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Amtech Systems is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

