These 67-piece flatware sets are 60% off right now at Macy's

When’s the last time you replaced your flatware? If you’re anything like me, and the answer is, “I have no idea,” it’s probably time to invest in a new set. But silverware can be expensive—especially when it serves a large number of people. Right now at Macy’s, You don’t have to spend a fortune to complete your family's collection. you can get 67-piece stainless-steel sets for $40!

Through Monday, September 7, or while supplies last, customers can choose between International Silver’s 67-piece Carleigh collection and its Cascade 67-piece collection, both of which are currently priced at $39.99. That’s a whopping 60% off the regular list of $100. Better yet, shipping is currently free on orders of $25 or more, so there’s no extra charge.

While we haven’t yet tried these sets, customers seem to be gravitating toward the Garland option in particular, which boasts a more-than-4-star rating from 220-plus shoppers. Fans say it’s lightweight with a "clean, striking modern design" design, and that it doesn't dull in the washing machine.

View photos This classic set is made with 18/0 silver. More

It comes with a seven-piece hostess set, 12 salad and dinner forks, 12 dinner knives, 12 dinner spoons and 12 teaspoons. These pieces are made from 18/0 stainless-steel, which means they've compromised of 18% chromium and 0% nickel. Since nickel is associated with high shine brightness, this silverware will have a more matte finish.

This type of flatware doesn't require a ton of maintenance and is largely suitable for everyday use.

There's no telling how long these sets will last at this price, however—the last time they were this cheap was back in 2019—so you'll definitely want to scoop them up while you can!

