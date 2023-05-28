67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If I could only wear one makeup product every day, it would definitely be concealer — and, often, it is the only product I turn to. Maybe I’m biased because I have dark under-eye circles, but a brightening concealer can transform my whole appearance in seconds. I’m always in search of the next best makeup product to make me look like I sleep for nine hours a night, and the latest addition to my wishlist is the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye concealer. Not only is the shopper-loved pick Amazon’s best-selling concealer, but it’s also on sale for just $14.



The full-coverage formula instantly erases dark circles, discoloration, redness, and age spots. And, according to the brand, a little goes a long way — only one dot is needed for highly pigmented coverage that lasts up to 24 hours. Not only is the concealer long-lasting, but it’s waterproof, too, so it can stand up to sweat, splashing, and whatever else your summer adventures may bring. While the product looks great on the skin, thanks to its smooth, creamy design, it’s good for your complexion, too. It’s formulated with the ultimate skincare lineup, including peptides to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, collagen to plump and firm the face, and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin.

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); amazon.com

As Amazon’s number one best-selling concealer with nearly 3,000 perfect ratings, the product is clearly loved by customers. One 67-year-old reviewer who has had “under-eye bags since age five” said they “can’t believe” the product “actually changed [their] skin.” They went on to call the concealer “absolute magic,” and said they “won’t be living without” it. Another shopper with a mature complexion said the concealer “covers well, looks flawless, and lasts all day,” which certainly checks all of my boxes. And, a different person said it’s “full coverage” but “very natural” and “doesn’t look caked-on or sink into fine lines.”

When it comes to wearability, shoppers had a lot to say about the long-lasting formula. One reviewer said no concealer they’ve tried can cover their dark circles for “more than an hour” if they sweat, but the It Cosmetics pick “doesn’t move.” A different customer confirmed that even when they’re “drenched in sweat” at the gym, the concealer stays in place.

For a dark circle eraser that can face the summer heat, be sure to snag the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer while it’s on sale for $14.

