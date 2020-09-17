67-million-year-old dinosaur fossil expected to sell for more than $8 million: '[There] goes my stimulus money'

Sick of having to schlep to the American Museum of Natural History every time you want to gawk at a dinosaur fossil? Well, if you have a few million dollars lying around, you’ll soon be able to bid on one of the largest Tyrannosaurus rex fossils ever excavated.

The specimen, a 67-million-year-old T. rex named Stan, will be auctioned off by Christie’s on Oct. 6. Until Oct. 21, it will be on display in the window of Christie’s Rockefeller Center where tourists and New Yorkers can get a glimpse free of charge.

Given how rare Stan is — according to Christie’s, he’s “one of the most complete [T. rex] fossil skeletons” to have ever been unearthed — the auction house expects him to fetch a pretty penny. Specifically, they estimate that the 40-foot-long dinosaur will sell for anywhere from $6 million to $8 million.

“There simply aren’t T. rexes like this coming to market,” James Hyslop, head of Christie’s Science & Natural History department, said in a press release. “It’s an incredibly rare event when a great one is found.”

Though most commoners don’t have nearly enough money in their bank accounts to even entertain the idea of bidding on Stan, people on social media are absolutely thrilled by the idea that someone could, in theory, go to an auction house and leave with a dinosaur.

“[There] goes my stimulus money. Finally,” one person joked.

“If you’re rich and not buying the T. rex, why are you rich?” another user asked.

“Think of how awesome it would be if people walked into your house and were all like, ‘Whoa! What’s that?’ and you were all like, ‘Oh, it’s my T-Rex,'” a third user joked.

Though most T. rex fossils are displayed in museums, Stan isn’t the first specimen to go to auction. In 1997, a T. rex fossil named Sue sold for $8.36 million to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Christie’s hopes that Stan, with his 188 bones, will sell for more than that.

