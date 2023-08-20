66-year-old shot dead over Pride flag hanging outside her store, California officials say

A clothing shop owner near Lake Arrowhead died after being shot over her store’s rainbow Pride flag, California sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Mag.Pi in the Glen store in Cedar Glen at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found store owner Lauri Carleton, 66, of Cedar Glen dead at the scene, according to deputies and a statement San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe provided to KCAL.

Investigators learned a man “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton,” the release said.

Armed with a handgun, the man ran away from the store and deputies found him nearby. He was killed in a “lethal force encounter,” officials said.

He has not been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

Carleton did not identify as LGBTQ+ but “spent her time helping & advocating for everyone in the community,” Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+, who referred to her as Lauri, said on Instagram.

“She will be truly missed,” the post said.

Carleton had been married for 28 years and had nine children, the Los Angeles Blade reported.

“Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech. Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief,” Rowe said in a statement to the publication.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 909-890-4904 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Cedar Glen and Lake Arrowhead are about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

If you are struggling or thinking of harming yourself, you can reach out to a counselor with the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. Text ‘START’ to 678-678 or call 1-866-488-7386.

