With 66% institutional ownership, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) is a favorite amongst the big guns

A look at the shareholders of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 66% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Lembaga Tabung Haji, Endowment Arm, with ownership of 28%. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Permodalan Nasional Berhad holds about 9.0% of the company stock.

On looking further, we found that 57% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.8b, and insiders have RM37m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

