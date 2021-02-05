66 hours of non-stop TV sport: settle down for a great weekend on the sofa

An icon with one more chance to cast history in her image. The Greatest of All Time against his heir apparent. The oldest rivalry locking horns for the 150th year. Two captains ready to engage a whole new generation and two coaches whose definitive rivalry is set to come to a head once more.

As sporting weekends go, it’s not a bad one, and for those who find succour in the physical endeavours of others, it’s very much welcome. In the bleakest midwinter that many in the UK can remember – and for those in the southern hemisphere an overbearing summer – the calendar has conspired to provide some relief. A series of elite events playing out across four continents and 72 hours – and if you want to, 66 hours straight. All available from the comfort – and the safety – of your own home.

Saturday 6 February

4am Test cricket: India v England first Test, day 2 – Channel 4

8am Cricket: T20 Big Bash final – BT Sport 2

11.30am Horse racing: Lingfield – Sky Sports Racing

12.30pm Premier League: Aston Villa v Arsenal – BT Sport 1

2.15pm Six Nations: Italy v France – ITV

4pm T10 Cricket: Abu Dhabi final – Free Sports 1

4.15pm Racing: Irish Champion Hurdle – ITV4

4.45pm Six Nations: England v Scotland – ITV

6pm PGA golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open – Sky Sports Golf

8pm Premier League: Manchester United v Everton – Sky Sports Premier League

10pm NBA: Sacramento Kings v Denver Nuggets – Sky Sports Mix

Sunday 7 February

12am NHL: New York Islanders v Pittsburgh Penguins – Premier Sports

2am ATP tennis: Murray River Open/ Great Ocean Road Open – Eurosport 1

4am Test cricket: India v England, day 3 - Channel 4

12pm Scottish Premiership: Hamilton v Rangers – Sky Sports Football

12.30pm WSL: Reading v Manchester United – BBC Red Button

2pm Premier League: Wolves v Leicester – Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm WSL: Arsenal v Manchester City – BT Sport 1

3pm Six Nations: Wales v Ireland – BBC One

3.40pm Racing: Irish Gold Cup – ITV4

4.30pm Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City - Sky Sports Premier League

6.45pm Snooker Shootout: finals day – Eurosport 1

8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Paris St Germain – BT Sport 1

10pm NFL: Superbowl LV – Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm, BBC Two 11pm-11.30pm, BBC One from 11.30pm

Monday 8 February

3am Tennis: Australian Open, day one – Eurosport 1+2

8am Test cricket: India v England, day 4 – Channel 4

12pm Horse racing: Carlisle – Racing UK

1.30pm World Championship skiing: Women’s combined slalom - Eurosport

5pm One day cricket: West Indies Super 50 Cup – BT Sport 2

6pm Club World Cup football: Bayern Munich v Al Ahly/Al-Duhail – BBC red button

8pm Premier League: Leeds United v Crystal Palace – Sky Sports Premier League

Sometimes these events cross over, and the list is selective; other live sport is available on other channels

Opening things up is the first Test between India and England at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, which started on Friday. In the UK live Test cricket returns to terrestrial TV, on Channel 4, for the first time since 2005. Much hope has been placed on the possibility that broad access – after 16 years on pay TV – will rekindle old enthusiasms for the sport and spark new passions too. With a media landscape that is much changed, it’s not a given. But viewers are likely to witness an enthralling contest.

England come into the series on the back of a successful mini-tour of Sri Lanka. Their captain, Joe Root, recorded innings of 228 and 186 in these matches. Playing his 100th Test to potentially his biggest UK audience, he faces an Indian side who pulled off one of the greatest achievements in recent Test history this winter, in recording a 2-1 series win in Australia. That they did so without their inspirational skipper Virat Kohli was part of the magic, and he returns for Chennai.

Zooming back a time zone or four on Saturday and rugby union’s Six Nations gets under way with another landmark occasion; the 150th anniversary of England’s first encounter against Scotland. This edition of the Calcutta Cup is to be held at Twickenham, where Scotland have not won since 1983. But just two years ago Gregor Townsend’s side gave a stunning performance as they hauled back a 31-0 deficit and led Eddie Jones’s England, only to tie 38-38 in the final minutes.

With Jones’ physical, kicking-based side coming up against a Scotland team inspired by the flair of fly-half Finn Russell, the romance is with the visitors. They are set to give a debut cap to inside centre Cameron Redpath, who also qualified for England and was once selected by Jones but never played. The canny Jones has gone into the game on the front foot, however, telling the Scots they “don’t have a monopoly on pride”. Anything other than a fiery encounter is inconceivable.

George Ford dives over the line in the dying moments of England’s Six Nations match against Scotland at Twickenham in March 2019. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

What the Test and the Six Nations have in common is an absence. The continued blight of Covid-19 means there will be no crowds watching either event (though crowds are expected for the second Test). Indeed, another Six Nations fixture between France and Wales was only confirmed as going ahead this week after travel exemptions were granted to the Welsh side.

But in places elsewhere, crowds are returning, including to Florida on Sunday night (UK time) where 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will be part of a crowd of 25,000 watching as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become the first team ever to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans are to be given “PPE packages” of wipes and hand sanitiser, and masks are to be mandatory. But debates over safety in a state which is still recording tens of thousands of Covid cases a day have been secondary. They have faded into the background when compared with “one of the great match-ups in sports history” (according to commentator Tony Romo) : Tom Brady v Patrick Mahomes.

The strands of this story are several and carry great resonance. The 43-year-old Brady, apparently on a last hurrah with a new team, but now seeking his seventh Super Bowl ring. The 25-year-old Mahomes hoping to become a champion for a second time in only his third year in the NFL. It’s a feat only Brady has managed before, but there’s more than that: Mahomes is a black quarter-back, a position traditionally dominated by white players. Brady, who comes as close as any to personifying that tradition, is a golf partner of Donald Trump. Any politics is played down, the sporting significance talked up, but either way all of America will be watching.

With all this, it’s odd to observe that Liverpool against Manchester City at the top of the Premier League will almost be an after-thought, and of course it won’t for millions of fans worldwide who will tune into watch Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola try to outdo each other behind closed doors. But with Liverpool in dreadful form by their standards, the gloss has come off slightly.

Workers clean the seats on court 3 during a warm up session at the Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open. Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

So back across the world to Australia and – providing there is a successful outcome to the over 500 Covid-19 tests performed on players, coaches and employees after a member of staff tested positive in a quarantine hotel – the Australian Open. Thirty thousand fans a day are due to be allowed into the Rod Laver Arena and surrounding courts after extensive, intrusive efforts were made to keep infections away from this marquee event. Some stars will be missing and others, such as Novak Djokovic, have reacted badly to the strictures of quarantine. But most have been able to train and one in particular has impressed onlookers coming into the event. Serena Williams, 39 years old, is “looking quicker than she did a year ago”, according to Chris Evert. Her hunt for a 24th major, to equal Australian Margaret Court’s record, is set to begin on Monday.