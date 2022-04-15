The 62 best Easter 2022 sales on toys, treats and more—hop on these last-minute deals now

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·13 min read
Shop the best Easter 2022 sales right now for savings on candy, toys, home goods, tech and more.
Shop the best Easter 2022 sales right now for savings on candy, toys, home goods, tech and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter 2022 is just days away. If you still need to pick up some last minute goodies before Peter Cottontail comes to town, you came to the right place. We rounded up tons of egg-cellent deals on toys, candy and Easter surprises you can shop today.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you're shopping for your kiddos or yourself, we found plenty of holiday markdowns approved by our floppy-eared friend. From trendy toys and top-notch tech to cute clothes and handy home items, these Easter 2022 deals offer much more than seasonal savings.

Easter eats you can order online: Shop hot cross buns, smoked ham and DIY desserts

What's open on Easter? Walmart, McDonald's, Starbucks are open, while Costco, Target, Lowe's closed

Ready to scoop some springtime savings before the Easter bunny makes his rounds on Sunday, April 17? Be sure to snag these sweet sales before they hop away.

The best sales to shop for Easter 2022

Easter 2022 candy and chocolate sales

Fill you basket with all the best candies and chocolates this Easter 2022 by shopping massive markdowns at Dylan&#39;s Candy Bar, Harry &amp; David and more.
Fill you basket with all the best candies and chocolates this Easter 2022 by shopping massive markdowns at Dylan's Candy Bar, Harry & David and more.

CVS: Shop buy one, get one 50% off Easter goodies, including Reese's and Cadbury eggs. Meanwhile, use coupon code SAVE25 to get an extra 25% off orders of $80 or more.

Dylan's Candy Bar: For the sweetest Easter basket, head to Dylan's Candy Bar. The customer-favorite retailer is dishing out tasty markdowns in its sale section, including discounts on Easter lollipops and chocolate eggs.

Godiva: Shop the luxury chocolatier's sale section to snag chocolates, truffles and caramels for less.

Harry & David: Browse Harry & David's daily deals for markdowns on gourmet food gifts and snag discounted shipping on select Easter gifts with coupon code HD7.

Lindt: Shop the Sales & Special Offers section to save big on luxury chocolates and use coupon code FREESHIP50 at checkout to get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more. Just be sure to order your treats by today, April 12 to get them by Easter!

Target: Shop candy starting at just $1 and save on tons of other Easter basket essentials for your little ones.

Walmart: Snag candy, party supplies, Easter baskets and fillers for as little as $1 right now at Walmart.

Easter 2022 kids' sales

Shop incredible discounts on kids&#39; toys and clothing during these Easter 2022 sales.
Shop incredible discounts on kids' toys and clothing during these Easter 2022 sales.

Carter's: Looking for the perfect pastel outfit for your little ones this Easter? Head to Carter's to save big on dresses, tees, mix-and-match sets and more, plus shop doorbuster deals starting at just $5.

Crayola: Pick up presents for your creative kids at Crayola. Enjoy free shipping on every order over $30 and shop buy one, get one 50% off outdoor chalk with coupon code CHALK.

Gymboree: Get comfy and stylish Easter clothes for up to 60% off right now. Place your order by today, April 12 to get your picks in time for Easter.

Hanna Andersson: Pack your kids' Easter baskets with a pair of jammies they'll love. Shop Hanna Andersson's cult-favorite line of parent-approved outfits and save up to 40% on select spring styles now.

Little Passports: Try out this Reviewed-approved kids' subscription and save 15% on 6-month and 12-month plans when you enter discount code WORLD at checkout.

Melissa & Doug: Enjoy 25% off must-have active and outdoor toys when you enter coupon code MOVEAPR22 at checkout.

Monica + Andy: Pick up customer-favorite organic baby clothes for up to 50% off during the Trunk sale and enjoy free shipping with purchases of $75 or more.

The Children's Place: Shop this sitewide sale to get up to 60% off clothes for boys and girls and browse the brand's Flash Deals for mix and match styles starting at just $3.99.

Easter 2022 fashion and beauty sales

Scoop markdowns on bright and pastel fashion pieces during these ongoing Easter 2022 sales.
Scoop markdowns on bright and pastel fashion pieces during these ongoing Easter 2022 sales.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Gear up for fun in the sun by shopping Aerie's buy one, get one free swimsuit sale. Better still, you can scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more.

American Eagle: Save as much as 30% on best-selling American Eagle jeans and save up to 60% on everything else.

Anthropologie: Pick up accessories, clothing and shoes for less when you shop Anthropologie's frequently updated sales section this Easter. Meanwhile, spruce up your interiors by shopping bedding, pillows, throws and bath linens for up to 20% off right now.

ASOS: Wedding season is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to shop for dresses. Save up to 80% on dresses and other trendy looks during this huge Mid-season sale.

Banana Republic Factory: Score savings of up to 70% on posh and preppy clothes right now. Meanwhile, shop must-have luxe pieces starting at just $24.99.

Columbia: Save big on outdoor essentials—including jackets, pants and boots—by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

JCPenney: JCPenney is dishing out deep discounts on everything from home goods to fashion staples. Save an extra 30% off select items during the brand's Happy Birthday sale—just use coupon code 120YEARS at checkout.

J.Crew: Shop J.Crew's Big Spring sale and save 30% plus an extra 10% off your entire purchase—including already reduced items—by entering discount code SPRING at checkout.

Kate Spade Surprise: Stay trendy this Easter 2022 with a cute new Kate Spade purse. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your fashion needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering $25 off orders of $75 or more, $50 off orders of $150 or more and $75 off orders of $225 or more with code APRGIFT.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is what you're after, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much section to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Macy's: Save as much as 60% on wardrobe staples for men, women and children and pick up stylish shoes for less during the brand's Great Shoe sale. Meanwhile, use coupon code SAVE to snag an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items today.

Nike: Hit the gym in style when you shop sneakers, activewear and more at up to 50% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion, as well as beauty essentials and home goods.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples for the whole family right now at Old Navy. Shop styles starting at just $8 and save up to 60% on sale items for Easter 2022.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Pick up must-have spring styles right now at Saks Fifth Avenue. Save a whopping $50 for every $200 you spend and shop beauty essentials at up to 15% off.

Ulta Beauty: Shop the Spring Haul event to save as much as 50% on customer-favorite beauty essentials ahead of Easter 2022.

Urban Outfitters: Snag deep discounts in Urban Outfitters' just-updated clearance section plus sign up for a UO UP annual membership to save 15% on every purchase.

Easter 2022 home and kitchen sales

Shop these incredible Easter 2022 sales to save big on must-have home and kitchen items now.
Shop these incredible Easter 2022 sales to save big on must-have home and kitchen items now.

Ashley Furniture: Refresh your home before your Easter get together by shopping affordable furniture pieces at Ashley Furniture. Use coupon code SITE10 to snag 10% off sitewide.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock your kitchen cabinets with new cookware and countertop appliances by shopping the Beyond Cooking event right now. Save as much as 20% on tons of popular kitchen essentials.

Crowd Cow: We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 20% off Easter brunch essentials. Better still, when you sign up today, you'll get two free pounds of ground beef with every delivery.

Frontgate: Want to spruce up your backyard patio? Head to Frontgate today and save up to 20% on top-tier outdoor furnishings.

HSN: Shop tons of markdown's on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HELLO10 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Keurig: Save big on coffee pods and Keurig coffee makers by shopping this stellar sitewide sale today. Use coupon code ROSEBUD20 to get 20% off coffee makers and discount code SPRINGSPREE to get $15 off three boxes of coffee pods.

Lowe's: Shop Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale for incredible Earth Day deals and browse the retailer's selection of daily deals to snag epic savings on everything from appliances and tools to home décor and outdoor essentials.

Our Place: Our Place makes the Instagram-famous Always Pan we love and right now they're offering a $60 discount on the Home Cook Duo, which bundles the Always Pan and the customer-favorite Perfect Pot.

Overstock: Celebrate Easter 2022 by shopping Overstock's Spring Black Friday sale. During the shopping event you can save big on outdoor furnishings, mattresses and home decor.

Sur La Table: Snag top-tier cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more for up to 50% off.

The Home Depot: In the midst of a home renovation? Pick up top-notch appliances for less right now at Home Depot and save on tons of items in the retailer's extensive sale section.

QVC: If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Easter basket stuffers, you can get $10 off every gift card purchase of $50 or more through Sunday, April 17.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home, including furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

West Elm: Make your home sparkle this Easter by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm and snagging in-stock furniture for as much as 40% off.

Easter 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Shop the best Easter 2022 sales on mattresses and bedding at Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva and more.
Shop the best Easter 2022 sales on mattresses and bedding at Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva and more.

Avocado: Update your sleep setup with a best-selling mattress from Avocado. During this huge Earth month sleep sale you can snag two free pillows with many mattress purchase using coupon code APRIL22 or save $100 on a top-notch bed frame with discount code FRAMED.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's Earth Day 2022 sale is a great place to start. For a limited time you can save $300 on mattresses, plus get a $499 accessory bundle including a mattress protector, sheet set and pillow pair for free.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Refresh sale. Just enter coupon code REFRESH20 to snag 25% off sitewide.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 worth of free bed accessories.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy up to $350 off your entire purchase with coupon code SPG350.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Purple: Treat yourself to a good nights sleep by shopping Purple mattresses for up to $200 off right now. To complete your sleep set up you'll also get a free set of sheets with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat yourself to a luxe resort-style mattress this Easter and save as much as 12% sitewide.

Easter 2022 tech sales

Pick up the latest tech pieces for less by shopping these huge Easter 2022 sales.
Pick up the latest tech pieces for less by shopping these huge Easter 2022 sales.

Apple: Head to Apple to scoop the new 2022 iPhone SE for as much as $650 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's wide selection of daily deals to scoop major markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech and more. Meanwhile, shop the brand's massive Outlet sale to save up to 50% on clearance and open-box items through Sunday, April 17.

HP: If you're hoping the Easter bunny brings you a new gadget this year, hop over to HP and check out their epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's selection of weekly deals for huge savings on all the hottest tech available right now.

Samsung: Shop steep savings on on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and Bespoke French door refrigerator.

Easter 2022 lifestyle sales

Shop Easter 2022 lifestyle sales at shopDisney, Chewy and more.
Shop Easter 2022 lifestyle sales at shopDisney, Chewy and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for less right now at Academy. Save $20 on purchases of $100 or more and $50 or purchases of $50 or more through tomorrow, April 13.

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

shopDisney: If you love Marvel, Pixar and Disney, shop these shopDisney deals to save up to 40% on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

Wild One: Wild One makes some of our all-time favorite gifts for dog owners and, right now, you can save 15% on your first order when you sign up for emails and texts. Meanwhile, you'll also unlock free shipping and a free treat sample with purchases of $60 or more. Best of all, you can shop select items—like the Wild One walk kit—for a deep discount right now.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter 2022 will be observed on Sunday, April 17. Each year the religious holiday is celebrated between March 22 and April 25 on the Sunday after the first full moon in the spring equinox.

What are the best Easter 2022 sales?

Some of the best Easter 2022 sales are on candy, toys and seasonal products. For instance, Bed Bath & Beyond is marking down tons of springtime home items ahead of the holiday while Target and Walmart are dishing out deep discounts on everything you need to fill your Easter baskets this year.

Spring deals: The best spring deals you can shop today from All-Clad, Walmart, Wayfair and Keurig

What should I buy this Easter 2022?

While Easter isn't as big of a shopping holiday as Black Friday-level events like Way Day 2022, it's still a great opportunity to scoop some pretty stellar savings. If you want to treat your little ones to an Easter surprise, consider shopping at Dylan's Candy Bar, Carter's, Melissa & Doug and Hanna Andersson. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Easter gifts for yourself or your spouse you can buy TVs, air fryers, headphones and spring clothing on a budget from the likes of Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more.

Are stores open on Easter?

While most stores will remain open on Easter Sunday, some retailers—like Target and JCPenney—will shut their doors. To make sure you get all your Easter goodies on time, we recommend shopping early and taking advantage of incredible online-only markdowns. Just be sure to pay close attention to shipping deadlines when ordering your goods to avoid potential delivery delays.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Easter 2022: Shop last-minute sales on candy, toys, tech and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."