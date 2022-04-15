The 62 best Easter 2022 sales on toys, treats and more—hop on these last-minute deals now

Shop the best Easter 2022 sales right now for savings on candy, toys, home goods, tech and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter 2022 is just days away. If you still need to pick up some last minute goodies before Peter Cottontail comes to town, you came to the right place. We rounded up tons of egg-cellent deals on toys, candy and Easter surprises you can shop today.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you're shopping for your kiddos or yourself, we found plenty of holiday markdowns approved by our floppy-eared friend. From trendy toys and top-notch tech to cute clothes and handy home items, these Easter 2022 deals offer much more than seasonal savings.

►Easter eats you can order online: Shop hot cross buns, smoked ham and DIY desserts

►What's open on Easter? Walmart, McDonald's, Starbucks are open, while Costco, Target, Lowe's closed

Ready to scoop some springtime savings before the Easter bunny makes his rounds on Sunday, April 17? Be sure to snag these sweet sales before they hop away.

The best sales to shop for Easter 2022

Easter 2022 candy and chocolate sales

Fill you basket with all the best candies and chocolates this Easter 2022 by shopping massive markdowns at Dylan's Candy Bar, Harry & David and more.

CVS: Shop buy one, get one 50% off Easter goodies, including Reese's and Cadbury eggs. Meanwhile, use coupon code SAVE25 to get an extra 25% off orders of $80 or more.

Dylan's Candy Bar: For the sweetest Easter basket, head to Dylan's Candy Bar. The customer-favorite retailer is dishing out tasty markdowns in its sale section, including discounts on Easter lollipops and chocolate eggs.

Godiva: Shop the luxury chocolatier's sale section to snag chocolates, truffles and caramels for less.

Harry & David: Browse Harry & David's daily deals for markdowns on gourmet food gifts and snag discounted shipping on select Easter gifts with coupon code HD7.

Lindt: Shop the Sales & Special Offers section to save big on luxury chocolates and use coupon code FREESHIP50 at checkout to get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more. Just be sure to order your treats by today, April 12 to get them by Easter!

Story continues

Target: Shop candy starting at just $1 and save on tons of other Easter basket essentials for your little ones.

Walmart: Snag candy, party supplies, Easter baskets and fillers for as little as $1 right now at Walmart.

Easter 2022 kids' sales

Shop incredible discounts on kids' toys and clothing during these Easter 2022 sales.

Carter's: Looking for the perfect pastel outfit for your little ones this Easter? Head to Carter's to save big on dresses, tees, mix-and-match sets and more, plus shop doorbuster deals starting at just $5.

Crayola: Pick up presents for your creative kids at Crayola. Enjoy free shipping on every order over $30 and shop buy one, get one 50% off outdoor chalk with coupon code CHALK.

Gymboree: Get comfy and stylish Easter clothes for up to 60% off right now. Place your order by today, April 12 to get your picks in time for Easter.

Hanna Andersson: Pack your kids' Easter baskets with a pair of jammies they'll love. Shop Hanna Andersson's cult-favorite line of parent-approved outfits and save up to 40% on select spring styles now.

Little Passports: Try out this Reviewed-approved kids' subscription and save 15% on 6-month and 12-month plans when you enter discount code WORLD at checkout.

Melissa & Doug: Enjoy 25% off must-have active and outdoor toys when you enter coupon code MOVEAPR22 at checkout.

Monica + Andy: Pick up customer-favorite organic baby clothes for up to 50% off during the Trunk sale and enjoy free shipping with purchases of $75 or more.

The Children's Place: Shop this sitewide sale to get up to 60% off clothes for boys and girls and browse the brand's Flash Deals for mix and match styles starting at just $3.99.

Easter 2022 fashion and beauty sales

Scoop markdowns on bright and pastel fashion pieces during these ongoing Easter 2022 sales.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Gear up for fun in the sun by shopping Aerie's buy one, get one free swimsuit sale. Better still, you can scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more.

American Eagle: Save as much as 30% on best-selling American Eagle jeans and save up to 60% on everything else.

Anthropologie: Pick up accessories, clothing and shoes for less when you shop Anthropologie's frequently updated sales section this Easter. Meanwhile, spruce up your interiors by shopping bedding, pillows, throws and bath linens for up to 20% off right now.

ASOS: Wedding season is upon us, which means it's the perfect time to shop for dresses. Save up to 80% on dresses and other trendy looks during this huge Mid-season sale.

Banana Republic Factory: Score savings of up to 70% on posh and preppy clothes right now. Meanwhile, shop must-have luxe pieces starting at just $24.99.

Columbia: Save big on outdoor essentials—including jackets, pants and boots—by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

JCPenney: JCPenney is dishing out deep discounts on everything from home goods to fashion staples. Save an extra 30% off select items during the brand's Happy Birthday sale—just use coupon code 120YEARS at checkout.

J.Crew: Shop J.Crew's Big Spring sale and save 30% plus an extra 10% off your entire purchase—including already reduced items—by entering discount code SPRING at checkout.

Kate Spade Surprise: Stay trendy this Easter 2022 with a cute new Kate Spade purse. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your fashion needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering $25 off orders of $75 or more, $50 off orders of $150 or more and $75 off orders of $225 or more with code APRGIFT.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is what you're after, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much section to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Macy's: Save as much as 60% on wardrobe staples for men, women and children and pick up stylish shoes for less during the brand's Great Shoe sale. Meanwhile, use coupon code SAVE to snag an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items today.

Nike: Hit the gym in style when you shop sneakers, activewear and more at up to 50% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion, as well as beauty essentials and home goods.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples for the whole family right now at Old Navy. Shop styles starting at just $8 and save up to 60% on sale items for Easter 2022.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Pick up must-have spring styles right now at Saks Fifth Avenue. Save a whopping $50 for every $200 you spend and shop beauty essentials at up to 15% off.

Ulta Beauty: Shop the Spring Haul event to save as much as 50% on customer-favorite beauty essentials ahead of Easter 2022.

Urban Outfitters: Snag deep discounts in Urban Outfitters' just-updated clearance section plus sign up for a UO UP annual membership to save 15% on every purchase.

Easter 2022 home and kitchen sales

Shop these incredible Easter 2022 sales to save big on must-have home and kitchen items now.

Ashley Furniture: Refresh your home before your Easter get together by shopping affordable furniture pieces at Ashley Furniture. Use coupon code SITE10 to snag 10% off sitewide.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock your kitchen cabinets with new cookware and countertop appliances by shopping the Beyond Cooking event right now. Save as much as 20% on tons of popular kitchen essentials.

Crowd Cow: We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 20% off Easter brunch essentials. Better still, when you sign up today, you'll get two free pounds of ground beef with every delivery.

Frontgate: Want to spruce up your backyard patio? Head to Frontgate today and save up to 20% on top-tier outdoor furnishings.

HSN: Shop tons of markdown's on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HELLO10 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Keurig: Save big on coffee pods and Keurig coffee makers by shopping this stellar sitewide sale today. Use coupon code ROSEBUD20 to get 20% off coffee makers and discount code SPRINGSPREE to get $15 off three boxes of coffee pods.

Lowe's: Shop Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale for incredible Earth Day deals and browse the retailer's selection of daily deals to snag epic savings on everything from appliances and tools to home décor and outdoor essentials.

Our Place: Our Place makes the Instagram-famous Always Pan we love and right now they're offering a $60 discount on the Home Cook Duo, which bundles the Always Pan and the customer-favorite Perfect Pot.

Overstock: Celebrate Easter 2022 by shopping Overstock's Spring Black Friday sale. During the shopping event you can save big on outdoor furnishings, mattresses and home decor.

Sur La Table: Snag top-tier cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more for up to 50% off.

The Home Depot: In the midst of a home renovation? Pick up top-notch appliances for less right now at Home Depot and save on tons of items in the retailer's extensive sale section.

QVC: If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Easter basket stuffers, you can get $10 off every gift card purchase of $50 or more through Sunday, April 17.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home, including furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

West Elm: Make your home sparkle this Easter by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm and snagging in-stock furniture for as much as 40% off.

Easter 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Shop the best Easter 2022 sales on mattresses and bedding at Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva and more.

Avocado: Update your sleep setup with a best-selling mattress from Avocado. During this huge Earth month sleep sale you can snag two free pillows with many mattress purchase using coupon code APRIL22 or save $100 on a top-notch bed frame with discount code FRAMED.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's Earth Day 2022 sale is a great place to start. For a limited time you can save $300 on mattresses, plus get a $499 accessory bundle including a mattress protector, sheet set and pillow pair for free.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Refresh sale. Just enter coupon code REFRESH20 to snag 25% off sitewide.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 worth of free bed accessories.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy up to $350 off your entire purchase with coupon code SPG350.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Purple: Treat yourself to a good nights sleep by shopping Purple mattresses for up to $200 off right now. To complete your sleep set up you'll also get a free set of sheets with your mattress purchase.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat yourself to a luxe resort-style mattress this Easter and save as much as 12% sitewide.

Easter 2022 tech sales

Pick up the latest tech pieces for less by shopping these huge Easter 2022 sales.

Apple: Head to Apple to scoop the new 2022 iPhone SE for as much as $650 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's wide selection of daily deals to scoop major markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech and more. Meanwhile, shop the brand's massive Outlet sale to save up to 50% on clearance and open-box items through Sunday, April 17.

HP: If you're hoping the Easter bunny brings you a new gadget this year, hop over to HP and check out their epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's selection of weekly deals for huge savings on all the hottest tech available right now.

Samsung: Shop steep savings on on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and Bespoke French door refrigerator.

Easter 2022 lifestyle sales

Shop Easter 2022 lifestyle sales at shopDisney, Chewy and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for less right now at Academy. Save $20 on purchases of $100 or more and $50 or purchases of $50 or more through tomorrow, April 13.

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

shopDisney: If you love Marvel, Pixar and Disney, shop these shopDisney deals to save up to 40% on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

Wild One: Wild One makes some of our all-time favorite gifts for dog owners and, right now, you can save 15% on your first order when you sign up for emails and texts. Meanwhile, you'll also unlock free shipping and a free treat sample with purchases of $60 or more. Best of all, you can shop select items—like the Wild One walk kit—for a deep discount right now.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter 2022 will be observed on Sunday, April 17. Each year the religious holiday is celebrated between March 22 and April 25 on the Sunday after the first full moon in the spring equinox.

What are the best Easter 2022 sales?

Some of the best Easter 2022 sales are on candy, toys and seasonal products. For instance, Bed Bath & Beyond is marking down tons of springtime home items ahead of the holiday while Target and Walmart are dishing out deep discounts on everything you need to fill your Easter baskets this year.

►Spring deals: The best spring deals you can shop today from All-Clad, Walmart, Wayfair and Keurig

What should I buy this Easter 2022?

While Easter isn't as big of a shopping holiday as Black Friday-level events like Way Day 2022, it's still a great opportunity to scoop some pretty stellar savings. If you want to treat your little ones to an Easter surprise, consider shopping at Dylan's Candy Bar, Carter's, Melissa & Doug and Hanna Andersson. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Easter gifts for yourself or your spouse you can buy TVs, air fryers, headphones and spring clothing on a budget from the likes of Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom and more.

Are stores open on Easter?

While most stores will remain open on Easter Sunday, some retailers—like Target and JCPenney—will shut their doors. To make sure you get all your Easter goodies on time, we recommend shopping early and taking advantage of incredible online-only markdowns. Just be sure to pay close attention to shipping deadlines when ordering your goods to avoid potential delivery delays.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Easter 2022: Shop last-minute sales on candy, toys, tech and more