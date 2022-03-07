650 Group Launches AEC Report Focused on Active Electrical Cables and Semiconductors

650 Group

Hyperscalers Need for Bandwidth will Transition the Cable Market Away from DAC and Towards AEC

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An upcoming report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the AEC market will quickly replace the DAC market as Hyperscalers and quickly expand into the rest-of-cloud, enterprise, and SPs. The report also reveals that the semiconductor content of each cable could be different.



"AEC cables will play a pivotal role in server to Top-of-Rack switching in the data center as server speeds increase to 100 Gbps and beyond," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "AI/ML-based servers are already pushing the limits of current cable technology, and AEC will play a key role in connectivity in the future. We are excited to expand our research to create a new report focused on this exciting, billion-dollar part of the Ethernet Switch, server, and data center market."

The Quarterly Active Electrical Cable (AEC) report includes segmentation on the different types of AEC cables and the different go-to-markets that semiconductor vendors have chosen. Forcast projections include semiconductors, cables, revenue, and quarterly market share as additional vendors enter the market with cables and semiconductors.

About the Active Electrical Cable (AEC) Quarterly and Forecast Report

The AEC Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the AEC market. The report includes vendor performance and a long-term forecast. In addition, the report looks at the different types of AEC cables and the semiconductors and different go-to-market strategies in the market. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. To learn more, visit http://www.650group.com



