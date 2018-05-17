65-year-old Justify trainer Bob Baffert listens to Post Malone daily

When rapper Post Malone takes the stage at the Preakness InfieldFest at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland, it’s a pretty safe bet that Justify trainer Bob Baffert will be front and center.

Yes, really.

The Hall of Fame trainer, who led Justify to his Kentucky Derby win earlier this month and is entering the Preakness with 1-2 odds, apparently loves Post Malone. He listens to him daily.

Justify trainer Bob Baffert says he listens to Psycho by Post Malone every day. This has been your Preakness update. — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) May 17, 2018





That’s right, the 65-year-old man who has won five Kentucky Derbies, six Preakness Stakes, two Belmont Stakes and the first Triple Crown in more than 35 years, listens to Post Malone daily.

“I’m glad to see Post Malone here, because I really like his music,” Baffert told the Pimlico crowd at Wednesday’s post position draw, according to the Baltimore Sun. “My kids are here. We met him at the Pegasus [World Cup at Gulfstream Park in January], and he’s a character. I actually, I really listen to his music.”

Post Malone’s new album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” was certified platinum after just four days, and is currently No. 1 in the country for the second week in a row. “Psycho” — the song Baffert loves — is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100, and has been on the chart for 11 weeks. He also has five of the Top 10 songs on Spotify’s “United States Top 50” chart.

Unfortunately, though, it’s unclear whether Justify also listens to Post Malone.

Clarifying: Baffert (as well as Bode) listen every day. No word on if Justify is within earshot. — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) May 17, 2018

