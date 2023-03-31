65 million people in central U.S. at risk from 'explosive thunderstorms': Friday weather

Violent thunderstorms will wreak havoc across more than a dozen states on Friday, with tornados a near certainty.

More than 65 million people in at least 15 states from Texas to Alabama in the South all the way up north to Wisconsin and Michigan are at risk from the "explosive" storms. Several tornadoes are likely, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

"This storm has far-reaching effects and a number of different weather elements that will wreak havoc, and that's going to be the big story," he said.

Meanwhile heavy snow and strong winds could produce blizzard conditions from the Dakotas to northern Michigan.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's weather:

Friday's severe weather forecast

The storm that will slam into the Midwest and South will impact Mississippi, where tornadoes left 26 dead and dozens injured after they tore through several towns last week.

"This storm is more potent than last week's storm," Larson said. "That doesn't mean that it'll be worse in terms of tornado outbreaks. But I do think there'll be a larger area affected than what we had last week."

"Both north and south, really any direction, over several hundred miles removed from the storm center is going to be a large area of high winds that can cause problems," he said.

"We're talking about 50 to 60 mile per hour wind gusts common during the day Friday across cities such as Oklahoma City to Kansas City, Wichita, Kansas, and into St. Louis and Chicago," he said.

By Friday night the storm will move eastward into Tennessee, including Memphis and Nashville. And then Saturday, it'll move east from Ohio through all of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and part of New York state.

"There will be some areas that get 60 to 70 pound per hour wind gusts," he said.

Blizzard conditions in Plains, upper Great Lakes

The same storm system is expected to produce a band of heavy snow, with blizzard conditions possible from the central Plains to the upper Great Lakes region from Friday to Saturday, Larson said.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for a large swath of Nebraska and neighboring states. An ice storm warning will be in effect in the area from the early morning hours Friday well into the afternoon.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," the weather service said. "Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. *

The weather service urged drivers who must travel to bring flashlights, food and water in case they get stuck.

More winter weather in Northwest

Meanwhile in parts of Oregon and Washington, a winter storm warning goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will last through late Sunday.

Snow accumulations could reach up to 48 inches at higher elevations in the Cascades, and winds are expected to reach 40 mph.

