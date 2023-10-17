65 Light Dinner Ideas for When You're Just a Little Hungry

Had a big lunch or brunch—or just don't have a big appetite? These dinner recipes are just right.

Everyone has those nights where you're just not feeling like a big, meat-and-potatoes kind of meal. You can always opt for a pick-your-faves-from-the-fridge girl dinner, but why not give one of these light dinner ideas a try? They come together in no time flat, and will fill you without overstuffing you (and maybe even give you leftovers for the next day). Whether you're a fan of a light pasta dish or just want a simple and substantial salad, we have you covered.

Light Dinner Salads

When you think "light dinner" you probably think salad. But eating something light doesn't mean you have to skimp on flavor. Our favorite salads pack in plenty of it—along with plenty of healthy ingredients.

Warm Chicken Shwarma Recipe

Salads don't have to be a cold dish. Top your salad with warm chicken rubbed with Indian shawarma spices, with a tasty yogurt-based dressing to balance the dish.

Nectarine-and-Burrata Salad

If you're looking for a salad that balances sweet and savory, this may be the perfect pick. Sliced nectarines are paired with red onions, basil, and burrata for an easy, dreamy salad that satisfies. (Don't love nectarines? Try this salad with other stone fruit.)

Japanese-Style Shrimp Salad

This light salad has a bit of a creamy vibe, with avocado and a soy-mayo dressing. It comes together in less than 15 minutes, for those nights when you need something quick and easy.

Lemony Chopped Salad With Pita

For a healthy light dinner, try this tasty Mediterranean-style salad. Chickpeas, feta, tomatoes and lettuce get a crunchy topping of toasted pita as a fun twist on croutons.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

Grilled Halloumi cheese is the highlight of this easy salad. (Think Greek salad with grilled Halloumi in lieu of feta.)

Crunchy Salad With Chicken and Ginger

The highlight of this dinner-perfect salad is a tasty orange-soy-ginger marinade-slash-dressing. It punches up the chicken breast and the uber-crunchy combo of carrots, cabbage, and almonds.

Every Citrus Salad With Almonds and Manchego

Light dinner ideas are a little scarce in the winter, but that's the prime season for this salad. It features prime-season citrus like oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit with radicchio and parsley. An orange-maple syrup adds a little sweetness, while shaved Manchego cheese and roasted almonds add saltiness and crunch.

Light Pasta Recipes

Pasta is a common pick for a light dinner. These simple-yet-satisfying pasta dishes will be the perfect pick when you're not looking for a big meal.

Skillet Gnocchi With Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

This fast and easy recipe comes together in a flash. It pairs pillowy gnocchi with broccoli rabe and sausage.

Ravioli With Sauteed Zucchini

If you have a lot of extra zucchini from your garden, this fast and easy dinner is the perfect way to use it. It pairs sauteed zucchini with parmesan and cheese ravioli for a tasty, light dinner.

No-Bake Summer Veggie Lasagna

Lasagna is rarely counted as a light dinner idea, but this deconstructed lasagna definitely fits the bill. It features light layers of ricotta cheese and fresh veggies in lieu of the sauce and heavy mozzarella in most lasagna dishes.

Shrimp, Leek, and Spinach Pasta

A light, lemony cream sauce is the perfect pairing with spinach, leeks, and shrimp. (Bonus: This is a fast dinner to put together for busy nights!)

Gnocchi With Corn and Miso

Corn and miso make for an unexpected (but totally delicious) pasta dish combo. And a bit of pecorino cheese helps bring the whole dish together.

Cold Peanut Noodles

Light dinners don't have to skimp on flavor. This cold recipe features noodles, fresh herbs, and peanuts to add crunch and flavor to a plate of noodles dressed with a savory combo of peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Break out the chili crisp for people who can't get enough spice in their lives.

Lemony Cucumber Herb Pasta Salad

For a light dinner idea that doesn't sacrifice flavor, try this spicy-tart pasta salad. Lemon, feta, and red pepper flakes brighten up a salad of pasta and cucumbers.

Zucchini Pesto Pasta

Zucchini helps lighten up the bold flavors of pesto for this dish. Plus, it's a perfect opportunity to sneak in extra veggies if you have a picky eater in your crew.

Grilled Mediterranean Pasta Salad

When you don't want to heat up the kitchen, try this easy recipe, where most of the ingredients are prepped on the grill. And don't be afraid to mix it up with whatever produce you have on hand—this is the perfect opportunity to clear out your produce drawer.

Tortellini Basil Salad

You can make this easy dinner ahead of time for the busiest nights. It features asparagus, shallots, watercress and basil for a fresh and light pasta salad.

Dinner Sandwich Ideas

A great sandwich is not only fast to get on the table, it's also a perfect all-in-one light meal.

Shawarma-Seasoned Caulflower and Chickpea Pitas

Sheet pan dinners are an easy way to get dinner made. This meatless meal features a cool combo of chickpeas and cauliflower, paired with shawarma spice. (Don't love chickpeas or cauliflower? Sub in mixed mushrooms, winter squash, or tofu instead.)

Egg Salad Toast with Fresh Herbs and Capers

This isn't your old-school egg salad. Here radicchio, fresh herbs and capers make this light dinner idea anything but bland.

Crab Rolls

Seafood salads make idea sandwich fillings. If lobster salad and shrimp salad aren't your thing, consider this crab option.

Herby Chicken Salad Tartines

Tartines are simply open-faced sandwiches. You can use either a rotisserie chicken or leftover chicken to whip this light dinner up in under 15 minutes.

Pork Banh Mi Sandwich

No need for a side dish with a classic pork banh mi. It's a full (and light) meal all in one bite, thanks to the veggie topping for the pork tenderloin.

Chicken Pesto Flatbread Sandwiches

These take-anywhere sandwiches come filled with pesto, chicken, arugula, and mozzarella for a delicious and portable feast.

Tomato Burrata Toasts

This easy, light dinner is perfect for summer nights when tomatoes are in peak season. But the marinade can even make out-of-season tomatoes taste delicious.

Eggplant Mushroom Meatball Sub

Make meatless meatballs with eggplant and mushrooms to lighten up an easy weeknight dinner. (And you can freeze extras to use when you're schedule's busy.)

Pesto Egg Salad Toasts

Egg salad has a very bland reputation. But pairing it with pesto and peppery arugula boosts its flavor profile.

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

This meatless take on the classic tuna- or chicken-salad sandwich is perfect for a light dinner. Pair it with veggie chips, a side salad, or a cup of soup.

Turkey Zucchini Burgers

Shredded zucchini helps keep the ground turkey moist for a lighter take on a hamburger. Add some sweet potato or butternut squash fries for a healthier alternative to the traditional burger accompaniment.

Heirloom Tomato and Herb BLTs

Amp up the classic sandwich by including basil and dill in the mix. Seek out the heirloom tomatoes for this dish—they have a much stronger tomato flavor.

Vegetarian BLT with Shiitake Mushrooms

BLTs can be just as delicious without the bacon! Just sub in shiitake mushrooms for the meat for a meatless variation on the classic.

Garlic Toast With Squash, Pesto, and Olive Oil-Braised Chickpeas

These garlic toasts are the perfect light fall dinner, with mashed kabocha squash, a generous helping of pesto, and roasted chickpeas. Bonus: It's a super-healthy sandwich idea, too.

Light Soup Recipes

Skip the hearty chilis and stews. These lighter-side soup recipes are perfect paired with a salad or sandwich—or even as an all-in-one light dinner.

Tex-Mex Gazpacho

Poblano peppers make this a spicier take on the classic cool soup. It's one of the fastest light meals out there, coming together with just 10 minutes of prep.

Lemony Lentil Soup

If you're looking for a soothing and simple light dinner, this comforting combo of lentils, lemon, and kale is the right choice.

Spring Minestrone

Fresh spring veggies like leeks, green beans, and swiss chard add a punch of flavor to the classic Italian soup. For a more filling dinner, try adding white beans to the soup.

Green Gazpacho With Grapes, Honeydew, and Cucumber

Try this refreshing and sweet twist on gazpacho, swapping out tomatoes and peppers for grapes, honeydew melon, and cucumbers. It's a perfect light dinner for hot summer nights.



Butternut Squash Soup With Parmesan Croutons

The classic butternut squash soup gets a little extra pizzazz from super-easy parmesan croutons. This recipe requires a little simmer time, but only 20 minutes of active prep.

Creamy Miso White Bean Soup

You may already have everything you need on hand to make this creamy soup. It uses pantry staples like cannellini beans, broth, sherry vinegar—and a few tablespoons of white miso.

Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup

Make this creamy tomato soup and some grilled cheese sandwiches, and you've got a classic light meal. (You can up your sandwich-making prowess with pro tips for the perfect grilled cheese.)

Broccoli Soup With Cheddar Croutons

A touch of sour cream and a few potatoes give a veggie packed soup a touch of creaminess. (And don't forget to add the tasty cheddar croutons!)

Pizzas and Flatbreads

Pizzas and flatbreads don't have to be too filling. Just stick with lighter toppings that'll still satisfy.

Chicken Peach Pizza

Sweet toppings work beautifully on a pizza. (Just think of all those pineapple-on-a-pizza fans!) A light ricotta sauce makes the perfect base for toppings of peaches, shredded chicken, and red onions.

Hummus Tomato Pita Pizzas

Pitas are a simple (and delicious) stand-in for a traditional pizza crust. This recipe features classic Mediterranean-style ingredients like tomatoes, feta, and hummus.

Brussels Sprouts Flatbread

For a fall or winter pizza, look to the in-season ingredients. Here, lemon and pecorino brighten up the flavor of earthy Brussels sprouts.



Smoked Salmon Flatbread

Smoked salmon isn't just for brunch! Make this light dinner in just under 10 minutes start to finish.

Squash Calzones

Calzones are an easy, take-anywhere dinner. This less-messy version features butternut squash, Swiss chard, and plenty of cheese.

Tacos, Fajitas, Quesadillas, and Nachos

Many Mexican dishes can make a great light dinner that doesn't skimp on flavor.

Grilled Chicken Spinach Quesadillas

Cooking the classic quesadilla on the grill makes it satisfyingly crunchy. You'll want to use rotisserie chicken to help this light dinner come together in 20 minutes.

Mushroom Corn Tacos

You don't need meat for a satisfying taco. Here, mushrooms and corn are kicked up with plenty of spice and a quick blender salsa that you'll want to add to just about everything.

Cheesy Chicken Nachos

Nachos may feel more Superbowl party than Monday night dinner. But with all the healthy ingredients in this nacho recipe (think avocado, peppers, radishes, and tomatoes), it's a fun treat for dinner.

Fish Stick Tacos

Frozen fish sticks make fish tacos super easy to whip up for your next Taco Tuesday.

Squash Blossom Tacos

If you love stuffed squash blossoms, try this light dinner. Sautéed squash blossoms and zucchini are topped with sour cream, avocado, and mozzarella for an unexpected (and pretty) taco tweak.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Get the sizzle without the mess by cooking fajita fixings on a sheet pan. You just need some warm tortillas, sour cream, and salsa to finish the meal.

Cuban Pork Tacos

Your slow cooker does most of the work for this tasty taco recipe, which features a sweet-tart orange sauce and fresh oranges in lieu of a standard salsa.



Vegetarian Tacos With Goat Cheese, Corn, and Spinach

Paired with traditional taco seasonings, tofu takes on the texture and flavor of taco meat. Here it's stuffed with goat cheese, spinach, and corn as well—but don't be afraid to swap in your favorite taco fixings.

Light Bowl Dinner Ideas

We love a good grain bowl for a filling and fast one-dish dinner. These picks make a great light dinner.

Chicken and Avocado Rice Bowl

Chicken and avocado make a perfect duo—especially when paired with pretty watermelon radishes.

Farro Bowl With Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Farro is a grain bowl favorite, thanks to its earthy, nutty flavor. It's the perfect counterpoint to the feta, sweet potato, and fennel toppings—along with the sweet-tart pomegranate dressing.

Watermelon Poke Bowls

Watermelon makes a surprisingly good substitute for raw tuna in poke bowls and other sushi-style meals. Swap the mayo for vegan mayo to make this dish vegan friendly.

Mason Jar Chicken Burrito Bowl

Mason jar salads are easy to make and take along for meals on the go. Serve these on those nights when you're chauffeuring everyone from one event to another.

Green Coconut Curry With Zucchini Noodles and Tofu

If you love veggies, this Thai-style curry features plenty of favorites, including peppers, snap peas, green beans, and zucchini noodles.

Spring Fried Rice

Fried rice is a classic, clear-out-the-fridge meal. Adding nori and cashews gives this light dinner intriguing textures.

Spanish Beef and Rice Bowls With Avocado

Classic Spanish ingredients like capers, green olives, and peppers brighten up a basic meat-and-rice dish.

Baked Barley Risotto With Butternut Squash

Rice may be in the very name of the dish (risotto), but it isn't the only grain who can make the swap. Here, barley

Breakfast-for-Dinner Recipes

Breakfast for dinner? It's a must. The recipes are easy to make, feature fridge staples, and add a little extra fun to an average Wednesday.

Chard Herb Frittata With Cherry Tomatoes

You only need tomatoes for a side salad for this frittata, which is packed with healthy, flavorful greens.

Tofu Scramble Wraps

Jane Goodall shared this flavorful breakfast dish that also makes a wonderful dinner. Spicy sunflower seeds add crunch to the veggie-packed tofu scramble.

Crunchy Skillet Eggs With Herbs

Think of these as deconstructed eggs and toast. Panko crumbs make a crusty base for the herb-topped eggs. Pair it with a small salad or a little sausage for a light (but still substantial) meal.

Potato, Egg, and Avocado Hash

This fresh take on breakfast eggs-and-hash only dirties up a single pan. Serve it for brunch, lunch, or a light dinner.

Kale and Goat Cheese Frittata

Frittatas are an easy light dinner. This version pairs the tartness of goat cheese with the earthy flavor of kale and onion.

