65 first dance wedding songs, including the most popular choices

Planning a wedding is as stressful as it is exciting. While the prospect of The Big Day is, of course, one of the most fun of all, there's also a lot to think about before you get to that stage. From the venue to the dress to the food. Then there's the invitations, the guest list and the seating plans. Oh, and did we mention the ceremony plans, rings and vows?

And that's before you even get to the music. The options are endless - do you want a DJ or a live band? Do you want an organist? A singer? TOO MANY CHOICES.

To take one decision off your mind, jewellerybox.co.uk have taken a look at user-created playlists on Spotify to find out which songs are the most popular choices for the first dance. So, what makes the cut?

Popular first dance wedding songs

'A Thousand Years' by Christina Perri 'Amazed' by Lonestar 'All of Me' by John Legend 'Marry Me' by Train 'At Last' by Etta James 'Make You Feel My Love' by Adele 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran 'Can't Help Falling in Love' by Elvis Presley 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran 'You Are the Best Thing' by Ray LaMontagne 'First Day Of My Life' by Bright Eyes 'I Won't Give Up' by Jason Mraz 'Better Together' by 'Jack Johnson' 'Everything' by Michael Bublé

If you're looking for alternative first dance wedding songs?

51 best wedding songs

'You’re the First, the Last, My Everything' – Barry White

'Your Song' - Elton John

'For Once In My Life' - Stevie Wonder

'If I Ain't Got You' - Alicia Keys

'Baby I'm Yours' - Arctic Monkeys

'It Must Be Love' – Madness

'Chasing Cars' – Snow Patrol

'Love on Top' – Beyonce

'Songbird' – Oasis

'God Only Knows' – The Beach Boys

'Let's Stay Together' - Al Green

'Friday I’m In Love' – The Cure

'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You' – Andy Williams

'Alone' – Jessie Ware

'I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing' – Aerosmith

'Only Love' – Ben Howard

'Grow Old With Me' – Tom Odell

'Wild Horses' – The Rolling Stones

'How Long Will I Love You' – Ellie Goulding

'I’m Yours' – Jason Mraz

'Everything' – Michael Bublé

'You Do Something to Me' – Paul Weller

'Toothpaste Kisses' – The Maccabees

'All You Need Is Love' – The Beatles

'Let There Be Love' - Oasis

'She’s The One' – Robbie Williams

'Be My Baby' – The Ronettes

'My Baby Just Cares for Me' – Nina Simone

'Like A Star' – Corrine Bailey Rae

'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You' – Frankie Valli

'Loving You' – Paolo Nutini

'I Will Wait' – Mumford & Sons

'Lovely Day' – Bill Withers

'You and Me Song' - The Wannadies



'The Way You Look Tonight' - Frank Sinatra

'L-O-V-E' - by Nat King Cole

'Stand by Me' - Ben E. King

'The Way You Look Tonight' by Tony Bennett

'I Wanna Be Yours' - Arctic Monkeys

'Crazy Love' - Van Morrison

'Wonderful Tonight' - Eric Clapton

'10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)' - Dan + Shay

'Falling Like The Stars' - James Arthur

'XO' - John Mayer

'You're My Best Friend' - Queen

'Waterloo Sunset' - The Kinks

'Have I Told You Lately That I Love You' - John Adams

'Little Things' - One Direction

'She' - Elvis Costello

'Everlasting Love' - Jamie Cullum

'Someone Like You' - Van Morrison

Can we just put them all into one playlist for the night or what?

