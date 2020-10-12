64Hydro — Water Tracker Bottles With Inspired Designs For Hydration And Health

64Hydro offers a line of classy and elegant water tracker bottles that enable owners to drink enough water for the day and stay hydrated. Made from Tritan co-polyester plastic, which is 100% BPA and toxin-free, the bottles are available in attractive designs and multiple sizes

SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / According to announcements released by 64Hydro - water tracker bottles with inspired designs offered by the company are a big hit with customers in North America, Australia, and other markets.

Customers can choose from designs that include those with fruit infusion filters for tasty fruit-flavored water. The water tracker bottles offered by 64Hydro enable timely hydration throughout the day. They are easy to manipulate and can be opened with one hand. Wide openings allow for easy refills. The bottles feature a silicone sealing ring in the lid to ensure that there are no leaks even when the bottles are reversed. This is a useful feature that adds to their appeal as helpful travel companions, whether to the office or a trek.

The water tracker bottles from 64Hydro are a useful addition to busy lifestyles because it contributes to one's health in an unobtrusive yet effective manner. The bottles enable users to meet the scientifically approved eight glasses of water each day. With hydration being a vital and often overlooked aspect of health, water tracker bottles by 64Hydro are easily assimilated into even the busiest of routines to ensure that joint health is maintained, body temperature is regulated, the cells receive nutrition, and toxins get flushed from the body.

Apart from water bottles, 64Hydro also offers tumblers, flags, water bottles, accessories, and more.

https://www.64hydro.com/

64Hydro said, "We always focus on customers' safety and convenience during research and production. A 32-oz glass bottle is heavy and easy to be broken. That's why we chose Tritan co-polyester plastic that is 100% BPA and toxin-free to ensure that water is clear of harmful chemicals, plastic taste, or weird odors. We offer international shipping through DHL, USPS, and UPS. All orders typically arrive between 20-30 business days after shipment via USPS after receiving a tracking number. Orders are shipped during regular business days, excluding holidays. Any orders placed on Saturday or Sunday will be shipped the following Monday. We have a fixed shipping rate of USD 6.95 to all destinations worldwide."

On the company's range of luminous stainless-steel tumblers, 64Hydro said, "For lovers of luminous accessories we have something very special. We have a lot of great tumblers with luminous designs. Not noticed yet? The glowing tumblers make your name shine and put your favorite drink in the right light. Each 64Hydro tumbler has double-walled, vacuum-sealed, and copper-coated insulation, which helps keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours & hot for up to 12 hours. Each tumbler comes with an Anti-Leak, BPA-Free flip lid. The lid will prevent any accidental spills. An anti-glug hole ensures the smooth flow of water and comfortable drinking experience. Our copper wall layer creates a condensation-free exterior that won't sweat on your hands or in your bag."

