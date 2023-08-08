64-Year-Old Shoppers Credit Their “Youthful-Looking” Skin to This Eye Cream From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s in stock after repeatedly selling out.

Ilia/ InStyle

When I think of Ilia, I think of the brand as the gold standard of skincare-like makeup. In January, however, it launched the Bright Start Activated Eye Cream and proved it can create as good of a standalone skincare product as it can a hybrid makeup product. In the eight months since its launch, it’s sold out at least twice, landed in Niall Horan’s skincare routine, and racked up hundreds of five-star shopper reviews.

The brand is no stranger to adoration and fanfare; its products have been worn by a laundry list of celebrities, including Laura Dern, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Hilary Swank, and Pamela Anderson (whew). This eye cream is a gentle retinol alternative that claims to do everything you could ask for from an eye cream: decrease puffiness, improve dark circles, minimize wrinkles, and layer well under makeup.

Ilia

$46

Buy Now

Hundreds of shoppers — and even a beauty editor — say the brand is not fibbing about this eye cream’s prowess. Sea fennel provides the brightening, texture smoothing, and skin-firming benefits of retinol without the associated irritation. Caffeine improves blood circulation, which alleviates fatigue, puffiness, and dark circles — and those benefits are all reinforced with avocado extract.

A shopper in their late 50s said they love to use the Bright Start Eye Cream in the mornings due to its “subtle brightening, highlighting, and smoothing effects.” “The skin under and above my eyes feels refreshed and nourished,” they added. “I have darkness under my eyes and this is the only stuff I’ve tried that brightens and smooths,” a Sephora shopper said.

One of the most beaming reviews comes from a 64-year-old shopper who has “tried over 400 eye cream products since 1987.” They say thanks to its “youth-preserving, line-minimizing, and beautifully moisturizing” effects, Bright Start Eye Cream is a “must-try.” With regular use, you’ll have “youthful-looking” eyes, they concluded.

Story continues

The brand’s ever-increasing celebrity fan base, in tandem with Bright Start Eye Cream’s gentle yet effective ingredients and rave reviews from shoppers, has made it a bonafide hit that continues to sell out. Head to Ilia to shop the Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream for $46.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.