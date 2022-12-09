64-year-old school district worker dies in crash with school bus, SC officials say

A 64-year-old school district worker died in a head-on crash with a South Carolina school bus, officials said.

State troopers said the man’s SUV was traveling through Marion County when it collided with the bus that had been going in the opposite direction. The school bus then struck a ditch and fence, the S.C. Highway Patrol told WMBF.

The SUV driver died at the scene of the Dec. 8 crash. The Marion County coroner’s office identified him as 64-year-old Edward McKenzie Alston of Mullins, roughly 45 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

In a statement to news outlets, the Marion County School District said one of its workers died in an incident involving a district school bus.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with the employee’s family and friends at this time,” the statement said, according to WPDE.

The school bus reportedly wasn’t carrying students at the time of the crash. The bus driver and a passenger went to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, troopers told WBTW.

Officials continue to investigate the crash, which was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Marion Street in Mullins. An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 9, deputy coroner Jim Gray told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Marion County School District didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 9.

