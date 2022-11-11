At 64, Madonna's Racy IG Is Going Viral—And Her 🍑 And Legs Are Toned AF

Jacqueline Tempera
·3 min read
At 64, Madonna's Racy IG Is Going Viral—And Her 🍑 And Legs Are Toned AF


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

  • Madonna just dropped an IG photo dump set to The Stooges' "I Want To Be Your Dog," and it's gone viral.

  • Fans are vocal about this moment: Madge drops down to all fours and begins to drink water out of a dog bowl.

  • But no matter how you feel about it, Madonna is absolutely ripped in the video.

Another day, another eclectic Instagram post from the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

Madonna, 64, dropped a little photo slideshow and video dump set to The Stooges' "I Want To Be Your Dog," and it is something else. Let’s break it down.

First, Madonna looks fabulous. She’s wearing a green fuzzy sweater that’s giving Sexy Grinch, a long pair of fingerless gloves, black glittery booty shorts, fishnets, and thigh-high boots. I don’t know where one would go in such an outfit, but I’m into it.

Her legs and booty look stronger than ever; it is truly impressive how she can pop, lock, and drop it, as the kids say. (Or at least as the kids used to say when I was one.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Anyway! The video starts off innocuous. Madonna is riding a matching green motorcycle, then she’s posing with a garage door. In another shot, Madonna puts on her sunglasses. And then plot twist: Suddenly, she’s surrounded by a pile of fall leaves!

Madonna then transitions to a convenience store where she squats over a bottle of sriracha, and seems to mimic inserting a bottle into her booty. So OK! We’re getting a little freaky.

The real highlight of the video, though, is when Madge drops down to all fours and begins to drink water out of a dog bowl. This scene has naturally caused quite the stir on social media and beyond. The video has also gonna mega-viral. People were quick to express their....thoughts on the post itself.

“Someone is going through a phase,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“They say licking from a dog's bowl with heavy filters on your face is the new 40....” someone else chimed in. And one more Madonna historian noted the artist also licked from a cat’s bowl in the 1980s.

Others were less excited: “None of this is thought provoking or ‘different.’ You lost touch. You used to be ahead of the game. You created it. The changes to your body too. This is all screaming desperation to stay young or relevant. The last thing any of us would have expected from Madonna….”

No matter how you feel about it, Madonna is pretty ripped in the video, though. So in the words of Oprah Winfrey, let’s celebrate that!

Madonna's exercise of choice is Pilates. She uses a reformer machine to target the muscles in her legs and booty, according to an IG post.

She’s also a big dancer (obv) loves her grueling Tracy Anderson workouts, according to WH Australia.

“I’ve always danced and exercised,” she told Life and Style Magazine in 2019.

She also works on her impressive moves with her personal trainer, Marlyn Ortiz, who is a dancer, choreographer, and aerialist.

Beyond dancing, Madonna and Ortiz also work on stretching and rehab together to make sure that the celeb is strong and healthy for whatever her career throws her way next. Including, evidently, drinking from a dog dish.

Keep doing you, Madonna!

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Young refs with Northern Ontario Hockey Association wear green armbands to reduce harassment

    About a third of the referees with the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) are under age 18, and they're now sporting green armbands on the ice to help reduce harassment and abuse from coaches and spectators. The armbands signal that the official is a minor. "It'll make them think twice about who they're yelling at or who they're harassing and abusing," said Adam Morell, officiating program co-ordinator. Morell started officiating hockey games at age 17. "The abuse is there, but as you gr

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win. “I feel good about where my game is at,'' Nedeljkovic said. ”When you beat good teams, it's huge." Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibane

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.

  • Huskies heading back to Hardy Cup final, but hopes of all-Sask. finals dashed by Bisons' loss

    The University of Saskatchewan Huskies will be returning to the Hardy Cup final next weekend following their 37-9 victory over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday. However, hopes of an all-Saskatchewan championship game were dashed when the UBC Thunderbirds defeated the University of Regina Rams. The Huskies punched their ticket to next weekend's Hardy Cup final with a 37-9 win over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday in Saskatoon as a winter storm swept through Saskatchewan. However, the snow-covered,

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Flyers bust out the 80's Cooperalls in glorious 'reverse retro' debut

    After sporting the ankle-to-waste throwbacks for the first time in warmup on Tuesday, the Flyers plan to rock these beauts another seven times this season.

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.