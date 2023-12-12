64 Festive Metallic Shoes and Handbags to Take With You Into 2024

Sure, metallic adornments come into favor every holiday season, but this year, the flashy finish is seemingly more on-trend than ever.

I've personally been clocking an extreme amount of gold and silver bags, shoes and even chrome manicures lately, everywhere from brands' new arrivals sections and campaigns to celeb street style. My observation was confirmed by Pinterest, which reported that the aesthetic is particularly popular among Gen-Z and millennial shoppers, largely influenced by Beyoncé's silver-tinged "Renaissance" tour and Taylor Swift's equally sparkly "Eras" tour. Klarna has also seen an uptick in metallic accessories — specifically, sales of silver boots (up 313% in September) and silver cowboy hats (up 1,153% in August) — as a result of these two cultural moments.

Even outside concert arenas, metallic accessories are an easy shortcut to festive dressing without relying on typical holiday colors such as blue, red and green. (Not that there's anything wrong with a themed holiday sweater.) Cool silvers, pale golds, platinums, bronzes and coppers feel seasonally-appropriate and occasion-ready, whether you're going to a holiday dinner or a New Year's Eve party. And they're timeless in a way you can incorporate them into your everyday look in the new year just as well.

'Tis the season to sparkle, so we compiled an array of shimmering gold and silver accessories — crinkled-foil flats to holographic handbags — that'll complete all your holiday looks.

Metallic Gold Handbags

Jacquemus Guirlande 'Le Bisou Perle' Bag, $730, available here

Metallic Silver Handbags

Fendi Baguette, $3,750, available here

Metallic Heels

Hanifa Solana Mula Sandals, $299, available here

Metallic Flats

Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, $160, available here

Metallic Boots

Black Suede Studio Cecille, $498, available here

Metallic Sneakers

Gucci Mac80 Sneaker, $990, available here

