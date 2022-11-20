With a 63% stake, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) insiders have a lot riding on the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 63% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Chai Lim with 38% of shares outstanding. With 8.6% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Yacktman Asset Management LP and Chai Guan Lim are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own RM333m worth of shares in the RM526m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

