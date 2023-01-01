63-year-old who vanished on daily hike found dead, California officials say

A Yorba Linda man who vanished on his daily hike has been found dead, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Jeffrey Morton, 63, was reported missing Friday, Dec. 30, after he did not return from his routine morning hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He left home at 2:30 a.m. and did not return home by 6 a.m. as normal, sheriff’s officials said.

Searchers found his vehicle parked across the street from the park, but Morton did not bring a phone and his hiking route was not known, the release said.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, the sheriff’s department reported that Morton was found dead. No details were provided and his death will be investigated by the county coroner’s division.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the release said.

Yorba Linda is a city of 68,000 people about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

