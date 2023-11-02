63-year-old loses leg after pack of dogs attacks in her backyard, Utah cops say

A 63-year-old woman critically injured by her son’s dogs in their backyard lost a leg after the attack, Utah police said.

The woman, who was able to call 911 for help, might have died otherwise in the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, Taylorsville police said in a news release to McClatchy News.

Seven dogs owned by her 38-year-old son, who lives with her, attacked the woman, police said. The dogs, described by police as pit bulls, include two adults and five puppies.

Officers responding to her call for help shot and killed the adult female dog after it broke loose as animal control officers tried to round up the dogs, police said. Her son turned the other dogs over to authorities.

Police said they had earlier used pepper spray to corral the dogs and reach the injured woman.

Doctors later amputated the injured woman’s leg, police said. She is in critical condition.

“This is a tragic situation involving a mother and her son’s dogs in the backyard of their home,” Police Chief Brady Cottam said in the news release. “Our hearts are heavy following this incident, and we are grateful the victim was able to call 911 for help as quickly as she did — even as the attack was happening. It likely did save her life.”

An investigation into the attack continues, police said.

Taylorsville is about 10 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

What to know about dog attacks

“Dogs give us comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “But it’s important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted family pets.”

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people each year in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the CDC.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

Stay calm and be still.

Avoid eye contact with the dog.

Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

Story continues

Driver shot in road-rage fight saved when wallet stops bullet, Colorado cops say

Bicyclist dragged over a mile beneath car in fatal hit-and-run, California police say

Suitcase with body inside found by volunteer cleanup crew at California lake, cops say