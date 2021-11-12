At 63, Andie Macdowell says she's 'never felt more beautiful'

Photo credit: Kate Green - Getty Images

In a world filled with anti-aging products and hair dye, Andie MacDowell is choosing to embrace her natural beauty and redefine aging for women.

The actress opened up about having people ask her how she felt turning 40 as a woman in Hollywood, knowing that she's "never going to work again" due to her age.

"I had the craziest things said to me when I turned 40," MacDowell said during an interview for NPR's Fresh Air. The actress said a journalist once asked her how it felt to get older and lose her beauty. "I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I told her I really don't feel like I'm losing my beauty, it's just a different kind of beauty."

"We evolve and we age, and this is part of the process," she continued, adding that we do not generally ask men these questions about aging. "Aging is not about losing your beauty."

As a longtime L'Oréal ambassador, MacDowell says she hopes to continue to ensure older women are represented in the beauty industry and know they can look and feel confident at any age. This was one of her main reasons for going grey this past year.

"My hair started going silver during COVID, and my daughters were staying next door to me ... so they saw me all the time and they would say to me, 'You look badass and you've got to keep this,'" she said. The 63-year-old said she "fell in love" with her new look and decided to keep it.

"I have to say, I've never felt more beautiful. I'm not saying that everybody has to go do this ... but it suits me," she said. MacDowell said she's also considered plastic surgery and once even tried botox, but she's since declined cosmetic work on her face (besides facials) and is leaning into natural beauty.

The former Calvin Klein model does admit that aging has been a journey, but now, she's embracing the years as they come. "I think aging is something that you either have to decide that you like it or you don't. It's a choice," she said in the NPR interview. "I like that people are comfortable with me getting older. I think that's an important message for all of us that we get older and we are beautiful."

