63,000-pound concrete arch falls off semi and kills father of 4 in Washington crash

A father of four was killed on a two-lane Washington highway when a 63,000-pound concrete bridge arch slipped off a semitrailer.

The arch slid more than 100 feet down the roadway into the southbound lane after it fell off the bed of the semitrailer, which was driving north, authorities said.

The father’s pickup truck struck the 15-foot by 30-foot solid concrete block, spun out and stopped in the highway ditch, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Ascension Garcia-Castillo, a 44-year-old father from Wenatchee, died at the scene, Wenatchee World reported.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, authorities wrote on Facebook.

The road was blocked for nearly 8 hours, authorities said.

According to an online fundraiser started for his family, Garcia-Castillo was driving home from work at his full-time agricultural job.

“Ascencion’s wife, daughter, and three sons are now facing the huge loss of their emotional, spiritual, and financial provider,” the fundraiser says.

Garcia-Castillo’s wife Edith wrote that he was a “wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community.” Even though he worked full-time, he still found time to serve his community in Chelan County through “his passionate ministry work and service,” and “positively impacted the lives of all who knew him.”

