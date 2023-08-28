62-year-old wins huge Michigan jackpot for second time in a year. ‘Such a blessing’

The first time a Michigan man won a jackpot prize this year, he said “it was a huge surprise.”

Months later, he won the jackpot again — and it was worth more than before, according to an Aug. 28 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“It was an even bigger surprise that I won a second time!” the 62-year-old Macomb County lottery player said when claiming his second Big Cash 2nd Chance Jackpot win.

This time, his prize was worth $573,617, officials said. That’s more than double the $261,935 he won in February.

Most recently, the man was randomly selected in the game’s monthly drawing that took place on Aug. 9, according to the release. Players can earn entries into the drawings by playing eligible games online.

“I play the BIG CA$H games online because I like the chance to win the progressive prize,” the man told lottery officials. He plans to invest his prize money.

“I never expected to win and winning twice has been such a blessing,” he said when claiming his big win. “Being able to invest this money for my retirement means I can retire sooner than I was planning to and spend time with my family.”

Macomb County is part of the northeast Detroit metropolitan area.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

