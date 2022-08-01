62-year-old UPS driver dies after another worker runs into him, SC officials say

A 62-year-old UPS driver died after another worker ran into him in South Carolina, officials said.

The trucker had gotten out of his rig before he was hit and killed in a dark parking lot on Friday, July 29, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased worker was identified in a news release as Raymond David Boone of Columbia, Missouri.

UPS didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Aug. 1.

Officials said Boone died at a truck terminal on Pleasant School Road in Gaffney, along Interstate 85 and roughly 50 miles northeast of Greenville. At about 4:45 a.m., Boone reportedly left his rig and walked toward the passenger’s side.

That’s when another worker hit him with a “jockey buggy,” a type of vehicle “used at the terminal to move trailers around in the yard,” Coroner Dennis Fowler told McClatchy News in an email.

“Boone was not wearing a reflective vest and the area where he was walking was not well lighted,” officials wrote in their release.

He died at the scene. As of July 29, an investigation was ongoing, and an autopsy had been scheduled.

The S.C. Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed it started investigating the case on July 29.

“SC OSHA looks for any OSHA violations that may have in any way contributed to the incident,” spokesperson Lesia Kudelka told McClatchy News in an email.

