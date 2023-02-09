62-year-old man has been missing for weeks after a Broward hospital visit, police say

A 62-year-old man last seen at a hospital in Lauderdale Lakes has been missing for weeks, authorities said Wednesday.

Richard Gore was spotted around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes and no teeth, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and green shoes.

According to Gore’s family, he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 62yo Richard Gore? He was last seen on 1/26 at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes. According to his family, he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. If you have info call 954-321-4268. https://t.co/71h37XBeF8 pic.twitter.com/kaWdK3Gb5o — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 8, 2023

Anyone with information on Gore’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.