62-year-old cyclist dies after hit and run in Saint John

Saint John police say a 62-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle last week died from his injuries on Thursday. (CBC - image credit)

A Saint John cyclist injured in a hit-and-run collision with a car last week has died.

Philip MacMillan, 62, died in hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on Crown Street in Saint John last Friday, said Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John police.

Hennessy said the driver of the vehicle was found on Saturday and is expected to be charged in court. Hennessy declined to say what the charges might be, adding police are still investigating.

Saint John police were dispatched to Crown and Broad streets last Friday after a report of the collision at about 7:45 a.m.

MacMillan was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, while the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

At just before 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol found the vehicle believed to be involved, and the driver was identified, Hennessy said.