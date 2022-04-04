All 62 Grammy Best New Artist Winners, From The Beatles to Adele to Milli Vanilli (Photos)

Thom Geier
·6 min read

The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers — and also some head-scratchers (Debby Boone over Andy Gibb and Foreigner?)

1960: Bobby Darin • Also nominated: Edd Byrnes; Johnny Restivo; Mark Murphy; Mavis Rivers

1961: Bob Newhart • Also nominated: Joanie Sommers; Leontyne Price; Miriam Makeba; The Brothers Four

1962: Peter Nero • Also nominated: Ann-Margret; Dick Gregory; The Lettermen; Timi Yuro

1963: Robert Goulet • Also nominated: Allan Sherman; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Four Seasons; The New Christy Minstrels; Vaughn Meader

Grammy Best New Artist is a fine, fine thing.

1964: The Swingle Singers • Also nominated: John Gary; Trini Lopez; The J’s with Jamie; Vikki Carr

1965: The Beatles • Also nominated: The Beatles
Antonio Carlos Jobim; Astrud Gilberto; Morgana King; Petula Clark

1966: Tom Jones
Also nominated: Glenn Yarbrough; Herman’s Hermits; Horst Jankowski; Marilyn Maye; Sonny & Cher; The Byrds

1968: Bobbie Gentry • Also nominated: Harpers Bizarre; Jefferson Airplane; Lana Cantrell; The 5th Dimension

1969: José Feliciano • Also nominated: Cream; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Jeannie C. Riley; O. C. Smith

1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash • Also nominated: Chicago; Led Zeppelin; Oliver; The Neon Philharmonic

1971: The Carpenters • Also nominated: Anne Murray; Elton John; Melba Moore; The Partridge Family

1972: Carly Simon • Also nominated: Bill Withers; Chase; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds

1973: America • Also nominated: Eagles; Harry Chapin; John Prine; Loggins and Messina

The Eagles were robbed!

1974: Bette Midler • Also nominated: Barry White; Eumir Deodato; Marie Osmond; Maureen McGovern

Bette over Barry White? Interesting…

1975: Marvin Hamlisch • Also nominated: Bad Company; David Essex; Graham Central Station; Johnny Bristol; Phoebe Snow

Another old-fashioned choice.

1976: Natalie Cole • Also nominated: Amazing Rhythm Aces; Brecker Brothers; KC and the Sunshine Band; Morris Albert

Unforgettable.

1977: Starland Vocal Band • Also nominated: Boston; Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band; The Brothers Johnson; Wild Cherry

Who?

1978: Debby Boone • Also nominated: Andy Gibb; Foreigner; Shaun Cassidy; Stephen Bishop

Another boring, safe choice that snubs legends like Gibb and Foreigner. Doesn’t feel like the first time the Grammys have gone the wrong way.

1979: A Taste of Honey • Also nominated: Chris Rea; Elvis Costello; The Cars; Toto

Really?! You pass over Elvis Costello and The Cars for the “Boogie Oogie Oogie” duo?

1980: Rickie Lee JonesAlso nominated: Dire Straits; Robin Williams; The Blues Brothers; The Knack

1981: Christopher Cross • Also nominated: Amy Holland; Irene Cara; Robbie Dupree; The Pretenders

The “Sailing” guy bests the Pretenders? Take me away.

1982: Sheena Easton • Also nominated: Adam and the Ants; James Ingram; Luther Vandross; The Go-Go’s

Love Sheena, but Luther and the G0-Gos made a bigger impact.

1983: Men at Work • Also nominated: Asia; Jennifer Holliday; Stray Cats; The Human League

1984: Culture Club • Also nominated: Big Country; Eurythmics; Men Without Hats; Musical Youth

Boy George vs. Annie Lennox.

1985: Cyndi Lauper • Also nominated: Corey Hart; Frankie Goes to Hollywood; Sheila E.; The Judds

The Grammys got this one right.

1986: Sade • Also nominated: A-ha; Freddie Jackson; Katrina and the Waves; Julian Lennon

1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range • Also nominated: Glass Tiger; Nu Shooz; Simply Red; Timbuk3

1988: Jody Watley • Also nominated: Breakfast Club; Cutting Crew; Terence Trent D’Arby; Swing Out Sister

1989: Tracy Chapman • Also nominated: Rick Astley; Take 6; Toni Childs; Vanessa L. Williams

At least the Grammys didn’t Rick-roll Tracy Chapman.

1990: [Milli Vanilli] • Also nomianted: Indigo Girls; Neneh Cherry; Soul II Soul; Tone Lōc

Granted, the Grammys rescinded the award after the pop duo Milli Vanilli were exposed as lip-syncers of other vocalists. But the fact that they beat great artists like Indigo Girls and Tone Lōc in the first place is embarrassing.

1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips

One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right.

1992: Marc Cohn • Also nominated: Boyz II Men; C+C Music Factory; Color Me Badd; Seal

Another vanilla choice in a year in which Boys II Men and Seal were both contenders.

1993: Arrested Development • Also nominated: Billy Ray Cyrus; Jon Secada; Kris Kross; Sophie B. Hawkins

1994: Toni Braxton • Also nominated: Belly; Blind Melon; Digable Planets; SWV.

1995: Sheryl Crow • Also nominated: Ace of Base; Counting Crows; Crash Test Dummies; Green Day.

Green Day gets no love even for Grammy Best New Artist.

1996: Hootie & the Blowfish • Also nominated: Alanis Morissette; Brandy; Joan Osborne; Shania Twain

Guess Darius Rucker’s band name didn’t effectively warn Grammy voters that it would not withstand the test of time.

1997: LeAnn Rimes • Also nominated: Garbage; Jewel; No Doubt; The Tony Rich Project

1998: Paula Cole • Also nominated: Erykah Badu; Fiona Apple; Hanson; Puff Daddy

I don’t wanna wait… for my career to be outshone.

1999: Lauryn Hill • Also nominated: Andrea Bocelli; Backstreet Boys; Dixie Chicks; Natalie Imbruglia

What a really strong year for new artists.

2000: Christina Aguilera • Also nominated: Britney Spears; Kid Rock; Macy Gray; Susan Tedeschi

Xtina beat Britney!?

2001: Shelby Lynne • Also nominated: Brad Paisley; Jill Scott; Papa Roach; Sisqó

Lynne wins on her sixth studio album — and beats future country superstar Brad Paisley?

2002: Alicia Keys • Also nominated: David Gray; India.Arie’ Linkin Park; Nelly Furtado

2003: Norah Jones • Also nominated: Ashanti; Avril Lavigne; John Mayer; Michelle Branch

Whatever happened to Norah Jones for Grammy Best New Artist?

2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul

2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West

It’s a wonder Yeezy didn’t storm the stage to demand a recount.

2006: John Legend • Also nominated: Ciara; Fall Out Boy; Keane; Sugarland

2007: Carrie Underwood • Also nominated: Chris Brown; Corinne Bailey Rae; Imogen Heap; James Blunt

2008: Amy Winehouse • Also nominated: Feist; Ledisi; Paramore; Taylor Swift

Sorry, TSwift. Hard to argue with this choice of a gone-too-soon legend.

2009: Adele • Also nominated: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum

2010: Zac Brown Band • Also nominated: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings

2011: Esperanza Spalding • Also nominated: Drake, Florence and the Machine, Justin Bieber, Mumford & Sons.

Another head-scratcher for Grammy Best New Artist.

2012: Bon Iver • Also nominated: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex, The Band Perry

2013: Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers

Does anyone even remember Fun?

2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis • Also nominated: Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar

2015: Sam Smith • Also nominated: Bastille, Brandy Clark, Haim, Iggy Azalea

2016: Meghan Trainor • Also nominated: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt

2017: Chance the Rapper • Also nominated: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak

2018: Alessia Cara • Also nominated: Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA.

2020: Billie Eilish • Also nominated: Black Pumas; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola

2021: Megan Thee Stallion • Also nominated: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada

Grammy Best New Artist.

