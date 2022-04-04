All 62 Grammy Best New Artist Winners, From The Beatles to Adele to Milli Vanilli (Photos)

The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers — and also some head-scratchers (Debby Boone over Andy Gibb and Foreigner?)

1960: Bobby Darin • Also nominated: Edd Byrnes; Johnny Restivo; Mark Murphy; Mavis Rivers

1961: Bob Newhart • Also nominated: Joanie Sommers; Leontyne Price; Miriam Makeba; The Brothers Four

1962: Peter Nero • Also nominated: Ann-Margret; Dick Gregory; The Lettermen; Timi Yuro

1963: Robert Goulet • Also nominated: Allan Sherman; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Four Seasons; The New Christy Minstrels; Vaughn Meader

Grammy Best New Artist is a fine, fine thing.

1964: The Swingle Singers • Also nominated: John Gary; Trini Lopez; The J’s with Jamie; Vikki Carr

1965: The Beatles • Also nominated: The Beatles

Antonio Carlos Jobim; Astrud Gilberto; Morgana King; Petula Clark

1966: Tom Jones •

Also nominated: Glenn Yarbrough; Herman’s Hermits; Horst Jankowski; Marilyn Maye; Sonny & Cher; The Byrds

1968: Bobbie Gentry • Also nominated: Harpers Bizarre; Jefferson Airplane; Lana Cantrell; The 5th Dimension

1969: José Feliciano • Also nominated: Cream; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Jeannie C. Riley; O. C. Smith

1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash • Also nominated: Chicago; Led Zeppelin; Oliver; The Neon Philharmonic

1971: The Carpenters • Also nominated: Anne Murray; Elton John; Melba Moore; The Partridge Family

1972: Carly Simon • Also nominated: Bill Withers; Chase; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds

1973: America • Also nominated: Eagles; Harry Chapin; John Prine; Loggins and Messina

The Eagles were robbed!

1974: Bette Midler • Also nominated: Barry White; Eumir Deodato; Marie Osmond; Maureen McGovern

Bette over Barry White? Interesting…

1975: Marvin Hamlisch • Also nominated: Bad Company; David Essex; Graham Central Station; Johnny Bristol; Phoebe Snow

Another old-fashioned choice.

1976: Natalie Cole • Also nominated: Amazing Rhythm Aces; Brecker Brothers; KC and the Sunshine Band; Morris Albert

Unforgettable.

1977: Starland Vocal Band • Also nominated: Boston; Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band; The Brothers Johnson; Wild Cherry

Who?

1978: Debby Boone • Also nominated: Andy Gibb; Foreigner; Shaun Cassidy; Stephen Bishop

Another boring, safe choice that snubs legends like Gibb and Foreigner. Doesn’t feel like the first time the Grammys have gone the wrong way.

1979: A Taste of Honey • Also nominated: Chris Rea; Elvis Costello; The Cars; Toto

Really?! You pass over Elvis Costello and The Cars for the “Boogie Oogie Oogie” duo?

1980: Rickie Lee Jones • Also nominated: Dire Straits; Robin Williams; The Blues Brothers; The Knack

1981: Christopher Cross • Also nominated: Amy Holland; Irene Cara; Robbie Dupree; The Pretenders

The “Sailing” guy bests the Pretenders? Take me away.

1982: Sheena Easton • Also nominated: Adam and the Ants; James Ingram; Luther Vandross; The Go-Go’s

Love Sheena, but Luther and the G0-Gos made a bigger impact.

1983: Men at Work • Also nominated: Asia; Jennifer Holliday; Stray Cats; The Human League

1984: Culture Club • Also nominated: Big Country; Eurythmics; Men Without Hats; Musical Youth

Boy George vs. Annie Lennox.

1985: Cyndi Lauper • Also nominated: Corey Hart; Frankie Goes to Hollywood; Sheila E.; The Judds

The Grammys got this one right.

1986: Sade • Also nominated: A-ha; Freddie Jackson; Katrina and the Waves; Julian Lennon

1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range • Also nominated: Glass Tiger; Nu Shooz; Simply Red; Timbuk3

1988: Jody Watley • Also nominated: Breakfast Club; Cutting Crew; Terence Trent D’Arby; Swing Out Sister

1989: Tracy Chapman • Also nominated: Rick Astley; Take 6; Toni Childs; Vanessa L. Williams

At least the Grammys didn’t Rick-roll Tracy Chapman.

1990: [Milli Vanilli] • Also nomianted: Indigo Girls; Neneh Cherry; Soul II Soul; Tone Lōc

Granted, the Grammys rescinded the award after the pop duo Milli Vanilli were exposed as lip-syncers of other vocalists. But the fact that they beat great artists like Indigo Girls and Tone Lōc in the first place is embarrassing.

1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips

One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right.

1992: Marc Cohn • Also nominated: Boyz II Men; C+C Music Factory; Color Me Badd; Seal

Another vanilla choice in a year in which Boys II Men and Seal were both contenders.

1993: Arrested Development • Also nominated: Billy Ray Cyrus; Jon Secada; Kris Kross; Sophie B. Hawkins

1994: Toni Braxton • Also nominated: Belly; Blind Melon; Digable Planets; SWV.

1995: Sheryl Crow • Also nominated: Ace of Base; Counting Crows; Crash Test Dummies; Green Day.

Green Day gets no love even for Grammy Best New Artist.

1996: Hootie & the Blowfish • Also nominated: Alanis Morissette; Brandy; Joan Osborne; Shania Twain

Guess Darius Rucker’s band name didn’t effectively warn Grammy voters that it would not withstand the test of time.

1997: LeAnn Rimes • Also nominated: Garbage; Jewel; No Doubt; The Tony Rich Project

1998: Paula Cole • Also nominated: Erykah Badu; Fiona Apple; Hanson; Puff Daddy

I don’t wanna wait… for my career to be outshone.

1999: Lauryn Hill • Also nominated: Andrea Bocelli; Backstreet Boys; Dixie Chicks; Natalie Imbruglia

What a really strong year for new artists.

2000: Christina Aguilera • Also nominated: Britney Spears; Kid Rock; Macy Gray; Susan Tedeschi

Xtina beat Britney!?

2001: Shelby Lynne • Also nominated: Brad Paisley; Jill Scott; Papa Roach; Sisqó

Lynne wins on her sixth studio album — and beats future country superstar Brad Paisley?

2002: Alicia Keys • Also nominated: David Gray; India.Arie’ Linkin Park; Nelly Furtado

2003: Norah Jones • Also nominated: Ashanti; Avril Lavigne; John Mayer; Michelle Branch

Whatever happened to Norah Jones for Grammy Best New Artist?

2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul

2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West

It’s a wonder Yeezy didn’t storm the stage to demand a recount.

2006: John Legend • Also nominated: Ciara; Fall Out Boy; Keane; Sugarland

2007: Carrie Underwood • Also nominated: Chris Brown; Corinne Bailey Rae; Imogen Heap; James Blunt

2008: Amy Winehouse • Also nominated: Feist; Ledisi; Paramore; Taylor Swift

Sorry, TSwift. Hard to argue with this choice of a gone-too-soon legend.

2009: Adele • Also nominated: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum

2010: Zac Brown Band • Also nominated: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings

2011: Esperanza Spalding • Also nominated: Drake, Florence and the Machine, Justin Bieber, Mumford & Sons.

Another head-scratcher for Grammy Best New Artist.

2012: Bon Iver • Also nominated: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex, The Band Perry

2013: Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers

Does anyone even remember Fun?

2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis • Also nominated: Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar

2015: Sam Smith • Also nominated: Bastille, Brandy Clark, Haim, Iggy Azalea

2016: Meghan Trainor • Also nominated: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt

2017: Chance the Rapper • Also nominated: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak

2018: Alessia Cara • Also nominated: Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA.

2020: Billie Eilish • Also nominated: Black Pumas; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola

2021: Megan Thee Stallion • Also nominated: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada

