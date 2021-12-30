61-year-old man dead after UTV crash on T'Railway near Red Rocks

The RCMP says a man is dead after crashing his side-by-side Wednesday evening. (CBC - image credit)

A 61-year-old man from Channel-Port aux Basques is dead after crashing his side-by-side utility task vehicle on the T'Railway near Red Rocks, according to police.

The RCMP said it received a report of the UTV crash just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The side-by-side crashed at a washout area on the T'Railway, with the driver and one passenger on board.

According to police the driver was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the RCMP said.

The office of the chief medical examiner is involved, the RCMP said, and the investigation is continuing.

