€60m La Liga star turns down Saudi Arabia move

Numerous players have swapped La Liga for Saudi Arabia in the last 18 months, but for now at least, one of them won’t be Alex Baena. The 23-year-old has been subjected to significant speculation over the last 24 hours, but it will be immaterial in the end.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Al Ahli had signalled their intent to sign Baena before the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window closes on Friday. They were prepared to pay the €60m release clause in his Villarreal contract, making them the only club to do so, despite interest from Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa.

However, despite receiving a contract offer worth an estimated €18m per year, Relevo have reported that Baena has knocked back the advances of Al Ahli, and at the very least, he will see out the season at Villarreal.

Baena will not be leaving Villarreal (Photo by Cordon Press)

According to the report, Baena made a pact with Villarreal president Fernando Roig prior to the winter transfer window opening earlier this month, in which he promised that he would not leave the club mid-season. As such, it was an easy decision for him to turn down the offer from Al Ahli, despite the money being thrown at him.

Villarreal is the club of Baena’s life, and he is keen to help them secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season. He could opt to leave at this point, with Atleti one of the clubs preparing to make their move for the 23-year-old playmaker in the season, at which point the Yellow Submarine would accept an offer in the region of €50m.

It is excellent news for Villarreal that Baena is going nowhere for now, and it certainly boosts their chances of finishing inside La Liga’s top four. Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side will hope to take a step closer when they host Real Valladolid this weekend.