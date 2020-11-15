60 years ago, Ruby Bridges integrated a New Orleans school. Here's what she tells kids today

INDIANAPOLIS — Ruby Bridges is a woman with a career, children, and grandchildren now, but the nation will always treasure her 6-year-old self.

On Nov. 14, 1960, federal marshals escorted her past angry, threatening crowds and up the steps of the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.

Bridges was one of the first Black students to integrate public schools after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education. While many people worked against her, she formed a special bond with her teacher, Barbara Henry, and continued to attend school. The image of Bridges' tiny frame walking in front of hate speech scrawled on a wall became iconic in Norman Rockwell's painting “The Problem We All Live With."

Saturday marked the 60th anniversary of Bridges' journey. In honor of the occasion, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis hosted her via a Zoom call Wednesday evening for her young fans.

Ruby Bridges was one of the first Black students to integrate public schools in 1960. More

Bridges' New Orleans classroom is a section of the museum's "Power of Children" exhibit. It so closely resembles her experience that she said she could still hear the crowd chant "two, four, six, eight, we don't want to integrate" when she walked in. A cabinet holds replicas of sandwiches — a reminder that Bridges would bring her lunch but hid it because she didn't want to eat alone.

During the Zoom call, Bridges recalled her memories of that day in 1960. She also talked about her work to bring about racial healing and equity in schools and her new book, This is Your Time — a letter to young people today. She wanted to tell them about the similarities of what she saw in 1960 and 2020's protests, and how change happens. Here are highlights from what she said Wednesday.

Bridges didn't fully realize her place in history until later

Bridges grew up in the South and was familiar with Mardi Gras — and on that day in 1960, she thought the yelling crowds were part of the celebration. Marshals spent the next six months walking her into class each day through a dangerous mob that threw things and shouted.

Sometimes they carried a tiny coffin with a Black doll inside. It gave the little girl nightmares she was only able to overcome by kneeling beside her bed and praying. By the time Bridges was in second grade, she said the protests had ended.

Ruby Bridges (bottom right screen) spoke with fans of The Children’s Museum and Jennifer Pace Robinson, vice president of experience development and family learning, via Zoom on Wednesday night. Robinson sat in the “Power of Children” exhibit, part of which is dedicated to Bridges’ story. More

