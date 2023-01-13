60-year-old woman spends 17 hours stuck in embankment after fall, Indiana officials say

A 60-year-old woman spent the night stuck in an embankment as her husband tried to rescue her, according to Indiana firefighters.

The man reported that his wife fell down the embankment at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a post from the Indianapolis Fire Department. He said he tried to pull her to safety for hours.

Unable to do so, authorities said he finally called 911 the next morning.

The woman was rescued by firefighters at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, about 17 hours after she is believed to have fallen.

She was in good condition, officials said.

9:19 AM - #IFD Firefighters rescue 60 y/o woman whose husband says - fell down this embankment at approximately 4 pm yesterday. He tells FF's that he tried for hours to get her to safety by himself and finally called #911 this AM. Transported in good condition. 1300 S State. pic.twitter.com/CMxFWFydlh — Indianapolis Fire Department (@IFD_NEWS) January 12, 2023

