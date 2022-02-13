60-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing on New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police say

Raleigh police have arrested a 60-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man last month.

Gary Earl Jenkins has been taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Jenkins was charged with murder last month in the death of 57-year-old Clifton McClam.

Officers responded to a call on Jan. 6, finding McClam, who had been stabbed, in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue. McClam was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police previously said.

It was the city’s first homicide of 2022, but since then at least three others have been killed this year.

Last year, the city saw 34 homicides, according to police spokesperson Laura Hourigan. That was up from 27 homicides the year before.

The News & Observer has requested additional information about the Jan. 6 incident and the arrest.