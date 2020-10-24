'60 Minutes' Trump interview, Obama campaigns for Biden, Big Ten football returns: 5 things to know this weekend

'60 Minutes' interview with Trump airs

A contentious interview between "60 Minutes" correspondent Leslie Stahl and President Trump airs on CBS Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT), days after he walked out of the session early and posted footage of the interview on social media. Trump tweeted he was doing so in order that "everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about." Trump, who has often criticized coverage of "60 Minutes," did not provide any examples of bias. “60 Minutes” will also air an interview with Joe Biden in the Sunday program.

Obama to stump for Biden in Miami

Former President Barack Obama visits Miami on Saturday to advocate for his former vice president, Joe Biden, in the closing days of the 2020 race against President Donald Trump. Obama made his first in-person campaign appearance of the season Wednesday in Philadelphia, where he slammed Trump repeatedly for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and international relations. Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016, but Biden has led by a handful of percentage points in recent polls in the key battleground state. Both campaigns have visited Florida repeatedly and poured millions into advertising there.

Big Ten football returns but questions linger

After initially postponing the fall season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, then reversing course, the Big Ten Conference is finally set to play college football this weekend. There are no shortage of big games or questions as the league begins play. Can anyone knock off defending conference champ Ohio State? Is it still possible for the Big Ten to make its way into the College Football Playoff? And perhaps the biggest question of all: For the league that seemingly put safety and public health first, is it really responsible to start this season now while coronavirus cases surge across the country, particularly in the Big Ten's footprint?

White House Halloween event a go with COVID-19 restrictions

The annual Halloween celebrations at the White House will take place Sunday, first lady Melania Trump announced, under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions including social distancing and required face masks for all guests over the age of 2. Much of the festivities will resemble previous years and administrations. President Donald Trump and the first lady, who have both recovered from COVID-19, will greet trick-or-treaters as they pass by the South Portico of the executive mansion. According to the East Wing, the number of guests will be limited, hand sanitizer will be available throughout, and each federal department will practice a "no-touch approach" when distributing gifts to kids.

First 'murder hornets' nest set for obliteration

The first nest of "murder hornets'' to be found in the United States is scheduled for destruction, an action taken to protect honeybees. Despite their ominous nickname, murder hornets kill no more than a dozen people a year in Asian countries, where the insect is found more readily. But the world’s largest hornet, which measures two inches long, can destroy entire hives of honeybees. Honeybees are critical to crops like raspberries and blueberries because they provide the necessary pollination. The nest, discovered by scientists in Washington state this week, is set to be wiped out Saturday, according to reports citing state officials.

