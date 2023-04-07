This $60 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With a 750-Gallon Shark Tank

Some people dream of being on the show Shark Tank. Others dream of owning a literal shark tank. If you’re in the latter camp, there’s now a home for you on the market.

In the Water Mill neighborhood of the Hamptons, a massive estate with a 750-gallon indoor shark tank is asking $59.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That feature is located in the house’s entertainment room, where you’ll also find a wet bar and an arcade. It may be hard for you to take your eyes off the sharks, though.

The shark tank

The 11-bedroom home encompasses a whopping 28,000 square feet and sits on 12.2 acres of land. Along with the entertainment room, it contains almost every other amenity you could imagine: There’s a 14-seat movie theater, a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor pool and spa, a half basketball court (decked out in Brooklyn Nets decor), and a 350-bottle wine cellar. And that’s just inside the home. Outside, you’ll find a pool with a waterfall, a moat-surrounded pool house, another half basketball court, and a dining area with a grill and pizza oven.

The property is being sold by the real-estate developer Michael Karp, who bought it—along with a nearby house—for $118.5 million in an off-market deal in late 2021. The other mansion, which boasts 17,000 square feet on nine acres of waterfront, was listed last spring for $72 million but is now asking $60 million. Both listings are being handled by Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which also brokered the 2021 deal.

The indoor pool

Despite the lofty price tags on display here, the Hamptons have recently seen a decline in home prices—the first time that’s happened since 2019. The number of luxury single-family home sales in the area has also dropped, falling 51.9 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared with the same time in 2021, the WSJ noted. Still, it remains one of the country’s most desirable places to live, especially when it comes to waterfront properties.

If you’re interested in moving to the area but don’t want to take the plunge just yet, you could rent the Water Mill property for a cool $2 million this July and August. Maybe that’ll get you used to having sharks in your game room.

Click here to see all the images of 70 Cobb Lane.

The exterior of the home

