60 Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals That Are Still In Stock at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More

Caroline Harris
·6 min read

Nordstrom, Amazon, Sephora, Best Buy

2020 has been a strange year and a difficult one for many, so it’s understandable if you missed Black Friday. Fortunately, massive retailers like Amazon and Walmart set up its Black Friday sales to run throughout the weekend as many launched multi-day online shopping events with tons of great discounts on tech, home, beauty, and fashion.

From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, shoppers are graced with generous deals on some of the most sought-after items of the season. Right now, you can buy a new Apple Watch SE from Amazon for under $300, and grab the all-new Echo Dot 4 for 42% off. In addition, three Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palettes are 50% off at Sephora — Naked Heat, Naked Cherry, and Naked Honey. Truly, it’s a good day for any kind of shopper, whether you’re a makeup lover, an Apple enthusiast, or looking for great gift ideas at a major discount.

Walmart is having its biggest Black Friday sale yet, with up to 50% off kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture, toys and more. One highlight is all the slashed prices on bedding, like the Best Choice Products Electric Heated Blanket for only $43. Meanwhile, Amazon already has thousands of pages of Cyber Monday sale items, ranging from discounted Beats headphones to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Plus, the continued Black Friday sales over at Nordstrom, Target, Best Buy, Wayfair, and Macy’s are a must-see.

To make navigating all these markdowns easier, we rounded up 60 of the best deals that are still available — for as little as $11. But you’ll want to move fast because they definitely won’t last. Below, find the best Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals that haven’t sold out — yet.

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Best Buy

  • Apple AirPods, $199.99 (orig. $249.99), bestbuy.com

  • Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $109.99 (orig. $159), amazon.com

  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $139.98 (orig. $199), amazon.com

  • New Apple Watch SE, $289 (orig. $309), amazon.com

  • Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $229.95 (orig. $299.95), amazon.com

  • New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 512GB), $2,099 (orig. $2,399), amazon.com

  • Apple iPad Pro, $680.70 (orig. $779), amazon.com

  • Apple iMac 21.5-inch 2.7GHz Core i5 Mac OS X Mountain Lion, $584.99 (orig. $799.99), amazon.com

  • Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 1TB), $999.93 (orig. $1,099), amazon.com

  • Apple Watch Series 5 40mm, $299 (orig. $399), bestbuy.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Amazon

  • All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $89.99), amazon.com

  • Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99), amazon.com

  • All New Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com

  • All-new Fire TV Stick, $27.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com

  • Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Case, Star Wars The Mandalorian, $35.99 (orig. $44.99), amazon.com

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299), amazon.com

  • JGL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $199.95 (orig. $179.95), amazon.com

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Touch Screen Intel Core i3, $599 (orig. $959), bestbuy.com

  • Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar, $129.99 (orig. $259.99), bestbuy.com

  • Google Nest Wifi Ac2200 Mesh System Router, $189 (orig. $269), bestbuy.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals

Amazon

  • Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (orig. $394), walmart.com

  • Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $79.99), amazon.com

  • Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, $10.99 (orig. $12.99), amazon.com

  • ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $11.89 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com

  • NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z 1200 Watt Blender, $99.99 (orig. $139.99), amazon.com

  • Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, $74.95 (orig. $999.95), amazon.com

  • Ugg Juno Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $69.90 (orig. $98), nordstrom.com

  • Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle, $19.65 (orig. $34.95), nordstrom.com

  • Interlude Luxurious Square Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert, $23.99 (orig. $56.99), wayfair.com

  • Alarica Quilt Set, $41.99 (orig. $160.04), wayfair.com

  • Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy, $25.95 (orig. $69.99), wayfair.com

  • Rachel Ray Create Delicious 13 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set, $139.99 (orig. $240), wayfair.com

  • Instant Pot Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $119.99), target.com

  • Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99), target.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Nordstrom

  • Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Color Block Sweater, $26.34 (orig. $30.99), amazon.com

  • Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Knitted Cardigan, $28.99 (orig. $34.99), amazon.com

  • American Apparel Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie, $12 (orig. $16), amazon.com

  • Traleubie Women’s Open Front Cardigan, $36.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com

  • Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $29.98 (orig. $60), amazon.com

  • Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98), nordstrom.com

  • Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot, $119.90 (orig. $179.95), nordstrom.com

  • Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $78), nordstrom.com

  • Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $84.37 (orig. $225), nordstrom.com

  • Marc Fisher Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $94.90 (orig. $189.95), nordstrom.com

  • Dreamers by Debut Women’s Leopard Print Cardigan, $16.99 (orig. $20.98), walmart.com

  • The North Face Women’s Tamburello Hooded Parka, $104.30 (orig. $149), macys.com

  • MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, $99.99 (orig. $265), macys.com

  • Jenni Pajamas & Scrunchie Set, $19.99 (orig. $59.50), macys.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Sephora

  • Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $16.80 (orig. $28), amazon.com

  • Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $10.30 (orig. $14.99), amazon.com

  • amika Plus Size Perfect Body Mousse, $19.50 (orig. $25), amazon.com

  • Foreo LUNA Mini 2, $71.40 (orig. $119), amazon.com

  • Proactiv+ 3 Step Advanced Skincare Acne Treatment, $32.46 (orig. $49.95), amazon.com

  • Redken Triple Take 32 Extreme High-Hold Hairspray, $12 (orig. $24), amazon.com

  • Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush, $16.99 (orig. $19.99), amazon.com

  • Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49), sephora.com

  • Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54), sephora.com

  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $20 (orig. $40), sephora.com

  • Benefit Cosmetics Feathered & Full Brow Set, $20 (orig. $34), sephora.com

  • Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cleanser, $15 (orig. $34), sephora.com

Shop More Early Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.

Latest Stories