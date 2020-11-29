60 Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals That Are Still In Stock at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More
2020 has been a strange year and a difficult one for many, so it’s understandable if you missed Black Friday. Fortunately, massive retailers like Amazon and Walmart set up its Black Friday sales to run throughout the weekend as many launched multi-day online shopping events with tons of great discounts on tech, home, beauty, and fashion.
From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, shoppers are graced with generous deals on some of the most sought-after items of the season. Right now, you can buy a new Apple Watch SE from Amazon for under $300, and grab the all-new Echo Dot 4 for 42% off. In addition, three Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palettes are 50% off at Sephora — Naked Heat, Naked Cherry, and Naked Honey. Truly, it’s a good day for any kind of shopper, whether you’re a makeup lover, an Apple enthusiast, or looking for great gift ideas at a major discount.
Walmart is having its biggest Black Friday sale yet, with up to 50% off kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture, toys and more. One highlight is all the slashed prices on bedding, like the Best Choice Products Electric Heated Blanket for only $43. Meanwhile, Amazon already has thousands of pages of Cyber Monday sale items, ranging from discounted Beats headphones to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Plus, the continued Black Friday sales over at Nordstrom, Target, Best Buy, Wayfair, and Macy’s are a must-see.
To make navigating all these markdowns easier, we rounded up 60 of the best deals that are still available — for as little as $11. But you’ll want to move fast because they definitely won’t last. Below, find the best Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals that haven’t sold out — yet.
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Deals
Best Buy
Apple AirPods, $199.99 (orig. $249.99), bestbuy.com
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $109.99 (orig. $159), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $139.98 (orig. $199), amazon.com
New Apple Watch SE, $289 (orig. $309), amazon.com
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $229.95 (orig. $299.95), amazon.com
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 512GB), $2,099 (orig. $2,399), amazon.com
Apple iPad Pro, $680.70 (orig. $779), amazon.com
Apple iMac 21.5-inch 2.7GHz Core i5 Mac OS X Mountain Lion, $584.99 (orig. $799.99), amazon.com
Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 1TB), $999.93 (orig. $1,099), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm, $299 (orig. $399), bestbuy.com
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Amazon
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $89.99), amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99), amazon.com
All New Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
All-new Fire TV Stick, $27.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Case, Star Wars The Mandalorian, $35.99 (orig. $44.99), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299), amazon.com
JGL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $199.95 (orig. $179.95), amazon.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Touch Screen Intel Core i3, $599 (orig. $959), bestbuy.com
Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar, $129.99 (orig. $259.99), bestbuy.com
Google Nest Wifi Ac2200 Mesh System Router, $189 (orig. $269), bestbuy.com
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (orig. $394), walmart.com
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $79.99), amazon.com
Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, $10.99 (orig. $12.99), amazon.com
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $11.89 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com
NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z 1200 Watt Blender, $99.99 (orig. $139.99), amazon.com
Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, $74.95 (orig. $999.95), amazon.com
Ugg Juno Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $69.90 (orig. $98), nordstrom.com
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle, $19.65 (orig. $34.95), nordstrom.com
Interlude Luxurious Square Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert, $23.99 (orig. $56.99), wayfair.com
Alarica Quilt Set, $41.99 (orig. $160.04), wayfair.com
Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy, $25.95 (orig. $69.99), wayfair.com
Rachel Ray Create Delicious 13 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set, $139.99 (orig. $240), wayfair.com
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $119.99), target.com
Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99), target.com
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion Deals
Nordstrom
Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Color Block Sweater, $26.34 (orig. $30.99), amazon.com
Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Knitted Cardigan, $28.99 (orig. $34.99), amazon.com
American Apparel Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie, $12 (orig. $16), amazon.com
Traleubie Women’s Open Front Cardigan, $36.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com
Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $29.98 (orig. $60), amazon.com
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98), nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot, $119.90 (orig. $179.95), nordstrom.com
Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $78), nordstrom.com
Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $84.37 (orig. $225), nordstrom.com
Marc Fisher Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $94.90 (orig. $189.95), nordstrom.com
Dreamers by Debut Women’s Leopard Print Cardigan, $16.99 (orig. $20.98), walmart.com
The North Face Women’s Tamburello Hooded Parka, $104.30 (orig. $149), macys.com
MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, $99.99 (orig. $265), macys.com
Jenni Pajamas & Scrunchie Set, $19.99 (orig. $59.50), macys.com
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
Sephora
Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $16.80 (orig. $28), amazon.com
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $10.30 (orig. $14.99), amazon.com
amika Plus Size Perfect Body Mousse, $19.50 (orig. $25), amazon.com
Foreo LUNA Mini 2, $71.40 (orig. $119), amazon.com
Proactiv+ 3 Step Advanced Skincare Acne Treatment, $32.46 (orig. $49.95), amazon.com
Redken Triple Take 32 Extreme High-Hold Hairspray, $12 (orig. $24), amazon.com
Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush, $16.99 (orig. $19.99), amazon.com
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49), sephora.com
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54), sephora.com
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $20 (orig. $40), sephora.com
Benefit Cosmetics Feathered & Full Brow Set, $20 (orig. $34), sephora.com
Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cleanser, $15 (orig. $34), sephora.com
