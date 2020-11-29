60 Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals That Are Still In Stock at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More

Nordstrom, Amazon, Sephora, Best Buy

2020 has been a strange year and a difficult one for many, so it’s understandable if you missed Black Friday. Fortunately, massive retailers like Amazon and Walmart set up its Black Friday sales to run throughout the weekend as many launched multi-day online shopping events with tons of great discounts on tech, home, beauty, and fashion.

From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, shoppers are graced with generous deals on some of the most sought-after items of the season. Right now, you can buy a new Apple Watch SE from Amazon for under $300, and grab the all-new Echo Dot 4 for 42% off. In addition, three Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palettes are 50% off at Sephora — Naked Heat, Naked Cherry, and Naked Honey. Truly, it’s a good day for any kind of shopper, whether you’re a makeup lover, an Apple enthusiast, or looking for great gift ideas at a major discount.

Walmart is having its biggest Black Friday sale yet, with up to 50% off kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture, toys and more. One highlight is all the slashed prices on bedding, like the Best Choice Products Electric Heated Blanket for only $43. Meanwhile, Amazon already has thousands of pages of Cyber Monday sale items, ranging from discounted Beats headphones to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Plus, the continued Black Friday sales over at Nordstrom, Target, Best Buy, Wayfair, and Macy’s are a must-see.

To make navigating all these markdowns easier, we rounded up 60 of the best deals that are still available — for as little as $11. But you’ll want to move fast because they definitely won’t last. Below, find the best Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals that haven’t sold out — yet.

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Best Buy

Apple AirPods, $199.99 (orig. $249.99), bestbuy.com

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $109.99 (orig. $159), amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $139.98 (orig. $199), amazon.com

New Apple Watch SE, $289 (orig. $309), amazon.com

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $229.95 (orig. $299.95), amazon.com

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 512GB), $2,099 (orig. $2,399), amazon.com

Apple iPad Pro, $680.70 (orig. $779), amazon.com

Apple iMac 21.5-inch 2.7GHz Core i5 Mac OS X Mountain Lion, $584.99 (orig. $799.99), amazon.com

Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 1TB), $999.93 (orig. $1,099), amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm, $299 (orig. $399), bestbuy.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $89.99), amazon.com

Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99), amazon.com

All New Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com

All-new Fire TV Stick, $27.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Case, Star Wars The Mandalorian, $35.99 (orig. $44.99), amazon.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299), amazon.com

JGL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $199.95 (orig. $179.95), amazon.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Touch Screen Intel Core i3, $599 (orig. $959), bestbuy.com

Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar, $129.99 (orig. $259.99), bestbuy.com

Google Nest Wifi Ac2200 Mesh System Router, $189 (orig. $269), bestbuy.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals

Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (orig. $394), walmart.com

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $79.99), amazon.com

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, $10.99 (orig. $12.99), amazon.com

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $11.89 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com

NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z 1200 Watt Blender, $99.99 (orig. $139.99), amazon.com

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, $74.95 (orig. $999.95), amazon.com

Ugg Juno Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $69.90 (orig. $98), nordstrom.com

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle, $19.65 (orig. $34.95), nordstrom.com

Interlude Luxurious Square Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert, $23.99 (orig. $56.99), wayfair.com

Alarica Quilt Set, $41.99 (orig. $160.04), wayfair.com

Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy, $25.95 (orig. $69.99), wayfair.com

Rachel Ray Create Delicious 13 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set, $139.99 (orig. $240), wayfair.com

Instant Pot Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $119.99), target.com

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99), target.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Nordstrom

Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Color Block Sweater, $26.34 (orig. $30.99), amazon.com

Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Knitted Cardigan, $28.99 (orig. $34.99), amazon.com

American Apparel Unisex Cuffed Acrylic Lined Beanie, $12 (orig. $16), amazon.com

Traleubie Women’s Open Front Cardigan, $36.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $29.98 (orig. $60), amazon.com

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98), nordstrom.com

Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot, $119.90 (orig. $179.95), nordstrom.com

Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $78), nordstrom.com

Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $84.37 (orig. $225), nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie, $94.90 (orig. $189.95), nordstrom.com

Dreamers by Debut Women’s Leopard Print Cardigan, $16.99 (orig. $20.98), walmart.com

The North Face Women’s Tamburello Hooded Parka, $104.30 (orig. $149), macys.com

MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, $99.99 (orig. $265), macys.com

Jenni Pajamas & Scrunchie Set, $19.99 (orig. $59.50), macys.com

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Sephora

Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $16.80 (orig. $28), amazon.com

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $10.30 (orig. $14.99), amazon.com

amika Plus Size Perfect Body Mousse, $19.50 (orig. $25), amazon.com

Foreo LUNA Mini 2, $71.40 (orig. $119), amazon.com

Proactiv+ 3 Step Advanced Skincare Acne Treatment, $32.46 (orig. $49.95), amazon.com

Redken Triple Take 32 Extreme High-Hold Hairspray, $12 (orig. $24), amazon.com

Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush, $16.99 (orig. $19.99), amazon.com

Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49), sephora.com

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54), sephora.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $20 (orig. $40), sephora.com

Benefit Cosmetics Feathered & Full Brow Set, $20 (orig. $34), sephora.com

Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cleanser, $15 (orig. $34), sephora.com

Shop More Early Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

