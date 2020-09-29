60-foot robot shows off its moves in Japan

A 60-foot Japanese robot is in testing mode in the port city of Yokohama.

The robot is based on a character from the popular 1970s anime franchise, “Mobile Suit Gundam.” The cartoon starred large, militant robots — and now at least one of them has come to life. The robot is the centerpiece of Gundam Factory Yokohama.

The 27.5-ton robot is currently going through testing trials. Engineers began working on the robot about six years ago. It has 200 pieces and 25 moveable parts made of steel and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. The designers had to ensure each piece was the correct weight to avoid the limbs from buckling.

Footage posted to Twitter shows the larger-than-life humanoid standing next to a building. The robot kneels, stands, then lifts its arm to point upward. It’s kind of spooky to watch.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

The giant robot was originally set to debut on October 1 but because of the pandemic, it won’t be officially unveiled until late 2020.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of Covid-19,” the factory said in a statement. “We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding. In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.”

