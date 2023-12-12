The £60 Christmas stocking is consumer culture gone mad

93 per cent of parents say they feel compelled to pack their children's stockings with gifts like high-tech gadgets and expensive cosmetics - Getty Contributor

The weight of a stocking at the end of your bed. The rustle of something new and wrapped in plastic within when you twitched your toes. Those childhood Christmas day memories are hard-wired. But most indelible is the satsuma at the end of that stocking – instantly disregarded, yet crucial.

How many parents still put a satsuma in their child’s stocking now? I do. But if yesterday’s report that it costs an average of £60 to fill a festive sock is anything to go by, many wouldn’t dare.

When I first read the results of the survey – commissioned by stationary company Ryman – I assumed the “main” gifts were included. But no, according to the 1,500 mothers and fathers questioned on their stocking stuffing habits, these are just the appetisers in a vast feast set to leave kids with the materialistic equivalent of heart-burn in two weeks’ time.

Just what are they putting in there, you may well ask? Gold bullions? Swarovski crystals? Sneaky previews of the iPhone 20? While two-thirds blame spiralling costs for this year’s uptick in spending – insisting it’s just the usual sweets, chocolates and toys – 93 per cent of parents say they feel compelled to pack youngsters’ stockings with high-tech gizmos and expensive cosmetics, among other things.

It’s a different kind of inflation, isn’t it? Inflation by expectation – “Harry says he’s getting the 500 quid Lego Titanic this year” – or rather, inflation by demand. Because whether it’s kids or adults, through Secret Santa or a more direct text message (with a link to the latest Charlotte Tilbury gift set), everyone just seems to demand things now. And when did this become acceptable? What will it take for the feverishness accumulation to stabilise? Parents pushing wheelbarrows full of presents through the streets?

For a few Decembers now, I’ve started to feel suffocated by the sheer amount of stuff. And I don’t just mean the stuff oozing from shop shelves into peoples’ overflowing baskets, but the prospect of it in my home, come Christmas Day.

Story continues

It’s a first world complaint, granted, but when you reach a certain age all you can see is uneaten food being scraped into the bin, alongside the cracker toys nobody wanted and the acres of wrapping paper. Then there are the gifts that, sooner or later, will be bound for Oxfam.

Does it guarantee anyone a perfect Christmas? Does it do away with the tensions every family is forced to contend with or mend any bridges? I doubt it. But paring it right down would probably help with all of those things. Just so long as we always keep the satsumas.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.