The 60+ best early deals to shop at the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022

Shop the early Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 for the best deals on home goods, kitchen appliances, tech and more.
Shop the early Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 for the best deals on home goods, kitchen appliances, tech and more.

Amazon is the first place we look for the best deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, tech and so much more. Right now, the mega retailer is offering even lower prices during the early Amazon Labor Day sale 2022. Stay right here—we're brining you directly to the best holiday deals available today.

Ready to celebrate Labor Day 2022 with a shopping spree? Find rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Samsung, Cosori and Eufy, at Amazon. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the Amazon Labor Day sale, plus, be among the first to shop the top early holiday deals available now.

The best early Labor Day deals at Amazon

  1. Renpho Eye Massager with Heat for $52.48 (Save $57.51)

  2. Cosori Smokeless Indoor Grill and Smart XL Air Fryer Combo for $118.99 with on-page coupon (Save $41)

  3. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C from $155.99 (Save $104)

  4. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

  5. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Home deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Shop Labor Day deals on furniture, vacuums and more today at Amazon.
Shop Labor Day deals on furniture, vacuums and more today at Amazon.

Having guests this Labor Day 2022? Snag discounts on bed pillows, mattress toppers and furniture right now at Amazon. Meanwhile, conquer all your end-of-summer cleaning projects with deals on robot vacuums from iRobot and Eufy.

Kitchen deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find kitchen tools and appliances for less ahead of Labor Day 2022 at Amazon.
Find kitchen tools and appliances for less ahead of Labor Day 2022 at Amazon.

With back-to-school season upon us, you may be ready to start meal prepping again. Pick up all the kitchen tools you need right now at Amazon. Browse Labor Day sales on Dash egg cookers, Cosori air fryers and more.

Tech deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Need new tech? Amazon's Labor Day sale offers big savings on LG, Sony and more.
Need new tech? Amazon's Labor Day sale offers big savings on LG, Sony and more.

Update your essential tech ahead of Labor Day 2022 with Amazon deals on TVs, smart speakers, home security systems, headphones and so much more. Look to incredible markdowns on Apple, Bose, Sony and LG while supplies last.

Fashion and beauty deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find big savings on fashion and beauty essentials during the early Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale.
Find big savings on fashion and beauty essentials during the early Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale.

Refresh your seasonal style with fashion and beauty deals available now at Amazon's early Labor Day 2022 sale. Save big on Nivea personal care products, Amazon apparel and Revlon beauty essentials.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, mattresses, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories at Amazon.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best deals available across all categories at the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon has all your shopping needs covered. As one of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailer offers rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon always offers tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung. Right now, you can even get your hands on the newest Samsung Galaxy devices for as much as $1,000 off!

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022?

No. Both Amazon Prime members and non-Amazon Prime members can shop Labor Day markdowns at Amazon. A Prime membership can, however, get you early access to select deals, allowing you to snag big savings on top-rated brands before stock sells out. A Prime membership also gets you free shipping, exclusive access to future sales events and tons of other shopping perks.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

What are the best Amazon deals to shop this Labor Day 2022?

During the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 you'll find killer deals on home essentials, electronics and so much more. Labor Day is historically a great time to buy big-ticket items, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, TV and laptops. Today at Amazon you can already shop deals in each of those categories.

If you want to upgrade your visuals at home, don't pass up the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV. Down from $2,499.99 to just $1,596.99, the screen can be yours today for a whopping $903 markdown. In testing, we found the TV had incredible contrast and color, an impressive array of features and an elegant design.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Labor Day sale 2022: Save on home, fashion, tech and more

