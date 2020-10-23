6 Yr Old Raped, Set on Fire in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Two Men Held

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, set on fire and murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, 22 October.

According to news agency PTI, the accused – Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh – have been arrested on charges of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Her half-burnt body was found in their Jalalpur village, police said, reported PTI.

"“The incident of rape and murder of 6 yr old in Hoshiarpur is extremely sad and shocking. Though police arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigationa and that challan is presented speedily. I call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to guilty by court.”" - Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

The victim's father is a migrant laborer who was earning his living in the same village.

According to the police, Gurpreet took the 6-year-old to their house and allegedly raped her, while his grandfather 'helped' to reportedly kill and burn the minor's body.

(With inputs fro PTI)

