6 Years of Baahubali: Prabhas Lauds Team 'That Created Waves of Cinematic Magic'

S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Prabhas, Baahubali: The Beginning, which went on to be a massive success, completed six years on Saturday, July 10. On this special occasion, the pan-India star took to his social media, to share a nostalgic post. Sharing a throwback image from the sets where he can be seen in his character, he praised the that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world.

In the caption, he wrote, “#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here’s to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world 🙌🏻”

The film also starred Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

The fans of the fantasy film came up with a special demand on this special day. Netizens took to social media to demand special emojis made for Baahubali.

One user wrote, “We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!”

While another wrote, “The Pride of Indian cinema definitely deserves an emoji . We want a #Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!”

Baahubali: The Beginning was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a pan-India rage, breaking box office records. With this film, Prabhas super shot to stardom and emerged as a massive Pan-India star.

After the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has only given out Pan-India films, to cater to his fandom from all across the country. On the multilingual portfolio, Prabhas has Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s next on the pipeline.

