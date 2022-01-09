6 ways you can help Sacramento County’s homeless community this winter

The total number of homeless people living in Sacramento County on any given night could be as high as 10,000 in January, according to a lead researcher on a 2019 count.

And at least 195 homeless men, women and children died without housing in the county last year, a Sacramento Bee analysis found.

As winter weather sets in across the region, how can you help those in need?

The following information was originally published in The Bee on June 16, 2021.

Donate clothes

Many unhoused people are in need of fresh socks, undergarments, pants, shirts, jacket and shoes. The next time you’re out pick up an additional pack of socks and undergarments. The next time you’re cleaning out your closet, set aside a few pieces to donate to your local shelter or to a homelessness organization.

Supermarket gift cards

Supermarket gift cards give unhoused people the freedom to access all the essentials, whenever they need them the most.

Giveaway kits

▪ Socks

▪ Hand warmers (for colder nights)

▪ Unscented wipes

▪ Toilet paper

▪ Water

▪ Garbage bags

Participate in the point-in-time count

The Point-in-Time Count is a tally conducted by Sacramento Steps Forward of sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents on a single night in January every other year.

The count will take place from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24 this year. To volunteer, visit sacramentostepsforward.org.

Remember people in need of feminine hygiene supplies

According to the National Organization for Women, the average person spends approximately $20 on feminine per cycle, adding up to about $18,000 over a lifetime. Every month comes with a new challenge to find hygiene products, privacy, pain relief, laundry and a shower. Depending on whether a person is living in their car, outside or in a shelter, they need the option of tampons and pads.

Volunteer your time and be kind

Oftentimes unhoused people are vulnerable and lonely, seeking people to confide in and relate to. But while most homeless shelters or services welcome the help, be honest with what you’re capable of whether it’s a shift, an event or a scheduled help during the week.

Additional resources to help get involved

Sacramento Homeless Union

sacramento.homeless.union@gmail.com

Donate and volunteer

Sacramento Steps Forward

916-577-9770

2150 River Plaza Drive, Suite 385, Sacramento

Volunteer

Donate

Women’s Empowerment

916-669-2307

1590 North A Street, Sacramento

Volunteer

Donate

Union Gospel Mission Sacramento

916-447-3268

400 Bannon St., Sacramento

Volunteer

Donate

California’s Poor Peoples’ Campaign - Sacramento

916-484-5025

Donate

Sacramento Solidarity of Unhoused People (Sac SOUP)

Volunteer and donate