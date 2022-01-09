6 ways you can help Sacramento County’s homeless community this winter
The total number of homeless people living in Sacramento County on any given night could be as high as 10,000 in January, according to a lead researcher on a 2019 count.
And at least 195 homeless men, women and children died without housing in the county last year, a Sacramento Bee analysis found.
As winter weather sets in across the region, how can you help those in need?
The following information was originally published in The Bee on June 16, 2021.
Donate clothes
Many unhoused people are in need of fresh socks, undergarments, pants, shirts, jacket and shoes. The next time you’re out pick up an additional pack of socks and undergarments. The next time you’re cleaning out your closet, set aside a few pieces to donate to your local shelter or to a homelessness organization.
Supermarket gift cards
Supermarket gift cards give unhoused people the freedom to access all the essentials, whenever they need them the most.
Giveaway kits
▪ Socks
▪ Hand warmers (for colder nights)
▪ Unscented wipes
▪ Toilet paper
▪ Water
▪ Garbage bags
Participate in the point-in-time count
The Point-in-Time Count is a tally conducted by Sacramento Steps Forward of sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents on a single night in January every other year.
The count will take place from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24 this year. To volunteer, visit sacramentostepsforward.org.
Remember people in need of feminine hygiene supplies
According to the National Organization for Women, the average person spends approximately $20 on feminine per cycle, adding up to about $18,000 over a lifetime. Every month comes with a new challenge to find hygiene products, privacy, pain relief, laundry and a shower. Depending on whether a person is living in their car, outside or in a shelter, they need the option of tampons and pads.
Volunteer your time and be kind
Oftentimes unhoused people are vulnerable and lonely, seeking people to confide in and relate to. But while most homeless shelters or services welcome the help, be honest with what you’re capable of whether it’s a shift, an event or a scheduled help during the week.
Additional resources to help get involved
Sacramento Homeless Union
sacramento.homeless.union@gmail.com
Sacramento Steps Forward
916-577-9770
2150 River Plaza Drive, Suite 385, Sacramento
Women’s Empowerment
916-669-2307
1590 North A Street, Sacramento
Union Gospel Mission Sacramento
916-447-3268
400 Bannon St., Sacramento
California’s Poor Peoples’ Campaign - Sacramento
916-484-5025
Sacramento Solidarity of Unhoused People (Sac SOUP)