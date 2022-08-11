6 versatile closet essentials you need in your fall wardrobe — they’ll never go out of style

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While summer is nice with its warm weather and longer days, there’s no denying that fall is the best season for fashion. Sweaters, booties and jackets are all fair game, and the outfit possibilities are endless.

Sure, there are still a few more weeks of summer to enjoy, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start stocking your closet with versatile pieces for the next one. Autumn will be here before you know it, and it’s always better to be prepared than to let the cooler weather catch you off guard.

If you’re ready to start thinking long sleeves and layers, then take a look at the six fall wardrobe essentials below. If you only buy a few new things for next season, these items should be at the top of your shopping list because they’re high-quality, well-made and will never go out of style. Bonus: They’re all $100 or less!

adidas Gazelle Shoes, $100

$100 at adidas

Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers in their closet — they always look good and never go out of style. These adidas Gazelle Shoes fit the bill; they're an iconic shoe you can wear with jeans or a dress. Pro tip: Choose a neutral color that will match everything in your closet.

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $98

$98 at Nordstrom

This stylish BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket is the ideal topper for chilly nights or cool early morning commutes. You could go with basic black, but the tan color shown above is very chic and a bit unexpected.

Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High-Waist Jeans, $98

$98 at Nordstrom

Jeans in the fall are a no-brainer. But rather than choose a trendy silhouette that may be "out" in a few months, go with something flattering and more classic like these Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High-Waist Jeans. They're not too tight or skinny, and they really do look good on everyone.

Madewell Polo Sweater, $89.50

$89.50 at Nordstrom

Obviously, you need a bunch of warm sweaters for the fall and winter. Chances are you already have enough crewnecks and turtlenecks, so add a new style like this Madewell Polo Sweater to your lineup this year.

Mia Jody Chelsea Boot, $59.99

$59.99 at DSW

Whether for work or going out, your fall shoe collection isn't complete without classic black ankle boots. The lug sole on these Mia Jody Chelsea Boots makes them a bit edgier — and comfier, too!

Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $84

$84 at Nordstrom

Yes, you can definitely still wear dresses when the temps start to drop. This Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress is a perfect fall/winter option that will look good with tights and boots when the weather is really frigid.

If you liked this story, check out these travel must-haves on Amazon.

More from In The Know:

adidas shoppers rave about these extra-comfy sneakers with lots of cushion: 'My dream pair of shoes'

10 things you can get for under $10 at Nordstrom today

The super in my apartment building convinced me to buy this trash can on Amazon, and he was 100% right — it's amazing!

Don't wait until fall to buy these 3 Free People styles — they'll sell out before then

The post 6 versatile closet essentials you need in your fall wardrobe — they’ll never go out of style appeared first on In The Know.