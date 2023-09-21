6 Under-$35 Cozy Sweaters Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying for Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including chunky cardigans and stylish pullovers.

What’s fall without a chunky sweater? Or six? The season’s official start is right around the corner, so I’m loading my cart with snuggly knitwear in preparation. Luckily, Amazon’s fashion department is a treasure trove of autumn-ready finds, and there’s no shortage of stylish sweaters. I sifted through the impressive selection to find the top six styles worth adding to your wardrobe, and they’re all less than $35 right now.

Below, shop oversized cardigans, versatile pullovers, and cozy turtlenecks that will keep you warm all season long. And not only are the following finds catching my eye, but they’re also among Amazon’s best-selling sweaters, making them clear shopper favorites. So, you may want to snag your favorite picks before they sell out — especially while they’re still on sale for as low as $21.

Shop Amazon Fall Sweaters:

Lillusory Batwing Ribbed Sweater

Amazon

$60

$30

Buy on Amazon

In expanding your comfy collection, this Lillusory pick is the perfect place to start; it’s Amazon’s number one best-selling pullover, and it’s now half-off. The classic style has a crew neckline, chic batwing sleeves, and a split hemline for an extra stylish flair. It’s sold in 28 colorways, including neutral, fall-ready tones, statement hues, and striped patterns. As one reviewer put it, the sweater is “the perfect transitional [piece] to add to your fall wardrobe,” since it “can be dressed up for work” or worn “casually to run errands.” If you’re still on the fence, take it from a second shopper who described it as “high quality,” and the “best sweater ever.”

Efan Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

$55

$21

Buy on Amazon

There’s nothing quite like bundling up in a turtleneck on a chilly autumn day, which is why this high-neck style has already found its way into my cart. It’s available in 30 colors, and it can be worn with jeans, leggings, or — my personal favorite option — sheer tights and a skirt. The chunky pullover is made from a blend of nylon and polyester, so it has a super soft and stretchy feel. If it couldn’t get any comfier, the piece also has a relaxed, oversized fit. One customer even called it their “new favorite sweater” thanks to its cozy feel and elevated look. And, the best part? It’s currently on double sale thanks to an on-site coupon, making it just $21.

PrettyGarden Chunky Cardigan

Amazon

$42

$34

Buy on Amazon

Everyone needs a reliable cardigan in their year-round wardrobe, and this PrettyGarden pick is just the thing. The now-$34 find is the perfect staple to throw on over your go-to dresses or wear buttoned up as a stylish layering piece. Snag it in 18 colorways, including a range of deep, autumnal tones. One reviewer said they “could not be happier” with the chunky style, which is “very warm and comfy.” Someone else added that it “exceeded [their] expectations,” thanks to its “well-made” design, which “looks great” too.

Head to Amazon to snag these cozy fall sweaters while they’re still on sale for less than $35.

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan

Amazon

$37

$23

Buy on Amazon

Btfbm Ribbed Pullover

Amazon

$35

$27

Buy on Amazon

Dokotoo Striped Sweater

Amazon

$32

$25

Buy on Amazon

