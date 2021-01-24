The 6 T's can help you fall asleep quickly and peacefully, according to scientists

Lisa Walden
·9 min read
Photo credit: nadia_bormotova - Getty Images
Photo credit: nadia_bormotova - Getty Images

From Country Living

Are you looking for tips on how to fall asleep faster? Well, according to sleep scientists, there's a six-step process we can do every night to help us fall asleep quickly and soundly.

The team at eco-friendly bedding brand, Snug, analysed decades of research to uncover exactly what we need to do to fall asleep peacefully. Interestingly, they discovered that there's a mathematical formula which can be applied to everyone's bedtime routine in order to achieve the ultimate night's rest – the six Ts.

From ensuring the temperature of your room is right to turning off your phone, these simple steps can create a consistent sleeping pattern and put an end to sleepless nights.

How to fall asleep

First up, try the six T's to get you off to sleep...

1. Timings: When in need of a well-rested night, it's important you set out to achieve the optimum amount needed to reset your body. According to the NHS, most adults need between six and nine hours of sleep every night. Are you going to bed early enough to achieve this?

2. Temperature: In order to have a fully satisfying sleep, your bedroom should be around 17°C. This may vary by a few degrees from person to person, but it's always much harder to fall asleep comfortably when your body is too hot or cold.


Photo credit: fizkes - Getty Images
Photo credit: fizkes - Getty Images

3. Taste-buds: "These need a break ahead of bedtime too," say the team at Snug. "Eat the final meal of the day at least three hours before bed and have that last cup of coffee 10 hours before hitting the hay."

4. Tog: Changing your duvet according to the seasons is a brilliant way to help you sleep. The team advise that a 4.5 tog is best for warmer nights, 10.5 for in-between seasons, and 13.5 for winter.

5. Technology: In our ever-digital world, it's so important to take a little time away from the screen, especially before bedtime. It's advised you don't use your phone in the 90 minutes before bed. Reading, meditating or drawing are relaxing alternatives that can help you to sleep soundly.

6. Thank you: "Turn out the light, say goodnight and remember to say thanks for something you are grateful for today. While this may sound corny, science shows expressing gratitude for things big and small satisfies us and helps us rest," suggest the team. Read more on practical ways to practise gratitude every day.

And if that rule doesn't help, try including these into your routine too:

7. Avoid alcohol: It's long been believed that a nightcap can help you get to sleep, but this isn't true and, in fact, alcohol can harm your sleeping pattern. It may feel like you drop off easier but sleep quality might be compromised.

8. Meditate: Meditating is a great way to slow and calm the mind before you try to fall asleep. If you don't have your own meditation practice there are a number of amazing apps to help guide you into a state of relaxation. Try Calm, Buddhify or Headspace. In its simplest form, simply lay in bed and focus on ever part of your body from your toes up to the top of your head, taking in sensations, temperatures and feelings. Or you can do the same by focusing on each sense one at a time: what can you smell, hear, feel etc.

9. Try visualisation: Similar to meditation, visualisation is about transporting your mind to a calm place and preparing yourself for sleep – almost like taking yourself to a dream world. Choose a place where you feel fully relaxed, inspired and in awe and imagine every single aspect of it. Transport yourself there mentally. It might be a beautiful beach, a sun-lit woodland or your childhood home.

10. Exercise: Physical exercise boosts production of serotonin (the happy hormone) in the brain and decreases levels of cortisol (the stress hormone). This can help you sleep longer and deeper. It also helps you feel ready for bed and less restless when the body is tired after movement. Some studies show that exercising early in the morning is best for good sleep.

11. Use a breathing technique: There are lots of breathing techniques to try and, similarly to meditation, there are apps that can help you find one that works for you. A popular one is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. It was pioneered by Dr. Andrew Weill from Arizona who describes the yoga-inspired method as "utterly simple, takes almost no time, requires no equipment and can be done anywhere." Here's how to do it.

12. Use a SAD lamp on winter mornings: If you struggle to wake up on winter mornings when there is a lack of natural light to keep your circadian rhythms in check, try using a SAD lamp. Feeling more awake and refreshed in the morning will help your body feel ready for sleep again later on.

13. Stretch before bed: Stretching out your muscles before bed can help your body relax, release tension built-up throughout the day and reduce your chances of experiencing aches and pains during the night or the following morning. Here are 9 simple stretches you should do every day if you work from home.

14. Don't look at the clock: If you find it hard to fall asleep, try to avoid checking the clock to see what time it is. This will only increase anxiety and pressure to drift off.

15. Avoid naps in the day: Napping during the day can reduce tiredness at night. A 1996 study found that adults who napped frequently during the day had lower quality sleep at night. They were also more likely to be overweight and experienced more depressive symptoms.

16. Aromatherapy: There are a number of smells linked to relaxation and sleep, including lavender, damask rose, peppermint and orange. Try an electronic oil diffuser, a pillow spray or body lotion. If you prefer candles, make sure they are made using natural ingredients.

17. Check your position: A properly supportive mattress and good bedding can make a huge difference to how well we sleep. It is important for your back and neck to be supported and without pressure. Do some research into the best bedding to suit your form and body type.

18. Avoid triggering conversation: In an effort to keep the mind calm, slow and relaxed before falling asleep, try to avoid starting an over stimulating conversation. Becoming animated, worried or excited could trigger thoughts that could intrude on your sleep.

19. Manage worries before bed: Try making a list of all the things playing on your mind before you go to bed, or a list of the things you need to do the next day. The act of physically writing them down can help remove them from your head before sleep. You can also make a list of three to five things you are grateful for that day, to promote a positive thought pattern.

20. Keep a sleep diary: Keeping a sleep diary can help you identify what might trigger a bad night's sleep. After a disturbed sleep, make a note of what happened before bed, what you ate and what your feelings were that day. Similarly, after a good night's sleep, acknowledge what you think might have contributed to that.

What to do when you can't sleep

Lying in bed willing yourself to go to sleep can be frustrating and counterproductive. The stress of not being able to sleep will make it harder for you to sleep. The experts at the National Sleep Foundation recommend heading to another room if you can't sleep to read or do something to relax you and take your mind off the topic of sleeping – essentially resetting your brain.

"If you get into bed and cannot fall asleep after 20 minutes, get up, go to another part of your house, and do something soothing, such as reading or listening to quiet music," say the National Sleep Foundation.

"Lying awake in bed for too long can create an unhealthy mental connection between your sleeping environment and wakefulness. Instead, you want your bed to conjure thoughts and feelings conducive to sleep."

Go to another room and drink a warm milk, read a chapter of your book or do a short meditation. Then head back to your bed and try not to think about sleep – just let it come.

Photo credit: Dan Steel / 500px - Getty Images
Photo credit: Dan Steel / 500px - Getty Images

Why can't I sleep at night?

There a number of reasons why someone might find it hard to sleep or suffer from insomnia and they broadly fall into three categories:

Mental health: Poor mental health, anxiety, worry and stress

Physical health: Pain, injury, diet or illness that impacts sleep

Environment & circumstance: Temperature, noise, comfort, irregular routine and technology intrusion

The NHS list the most common causes of insomnia as:

  • stress, anxiety or depression

  • noise

  • a room that's too hot or cold

  • uncomfortable beds

  • alcohol, caffeine or nicotine

  • recreational drugs like cocaine or ecstasy

  • jet lag

  • shift work

Why am I tired all the time?

Everyone can feel tired at points during the week and the reasons are often quite obvious, including late nights, early starts, disturbed sleep or stress. But some people feel tired all the time despite sleeping well. In fact, the NHS explain that feeling tired all the time is so common it has its own acronym – TATT.

Despite being common, permanent tiredness and exhaustion are not normal and can be harmful to mental and physical health.

If you suffer from TATT, the NHS advise talking to your GP to determine the cause of the problem. They list the points you should consider before your appointment so you are well prepared to answer the GP's questions. Think about:

  • parts of your life, such as work and family, that might be particularly tiring

  • any events that may have triggered your tiredness, such as bereavement or a relationship break-up

  • how your lifestyle may be making you tired

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • UFC 257 full results: Poirier knocks out McGregor

    Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.

  • Corey Perry makes the most of his Montreal Debut

    Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Blue Jackets trade Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

    The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.

  • Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second on NBA's all-time 3-point list

    Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.

  • Can the Bills punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl?

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Doc Emrick's influence strong in next generation of NHL's play-by-play broadcasters

    Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.

  • Are Conor McGregor's fighting days numbered after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

    No one knows for sure, though it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk away just yet.

  • Stastny, Scheifele and Wheeler have three-point nights in 6-3 Jets win over Senators

    The Winnipeg Jets got the better of the Ottawa Senators for a third consecutive game, capping off an eventful day for the franchise. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Stastny and Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Winnipeg also beat Ottawa last Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Wheeler had three assists. The victory came at the end of a long day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, the Jets traded winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick. "Clearly, we had an eventful morning here," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then you've got a 9:00 (Central time) game that just starts a half an hour before my bedtime. I don't know how the players feel about that." "We have a game to play," Wheeler said. "It's the most important thing. We're professionals. Unfortunately, it's part of this business. But at the end of the day, it's what we do for a living. This is bigger than anything else that happened today. I thought it was a good effort for our team and a big win." Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa, but they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Jets once they scored three goals with less than five minutes to go in the game. "They were coming out hard in the third period," Paul said. "I think we just got to keep making plays to break out and once we hit their blue line, get pucks deep." Senators forward Derek Stepan hopes his teammates can learn from tonight's game, specifically that they can continue to press their opponent through a 60-minute effort and not just through two periods of play. "With a younger group you want to continue to push and teach them that it's okay to continue just to play the way you did in the first two periods and you don't need to change anything. You don't need to sit back." Stepan said. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals, beginning with Dadonov tying the game a little over four minutes in. The forward drove to the net while trying to brush off a defenceman. While falling, Dadonov used his stick to push the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. As the puck trickled into the net, Dadonov crashed into the boards. But, he soon raised himself up to celebrate with his teammates. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Michael Chandler quickly TKOs Dan Hooker in stunning UFC debut

    Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Nets nearly blow 18-point lead, but get first win with Big 3

    The Nets had to hold off a short-handed Heat team.

  • ESPN+ outage wreaks havoc with UFC 257 pay-per-view

    The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.