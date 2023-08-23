6 Transitional Makeup Tips to Take You From Summer to Fall

We asked celebrity makeup artists to break it down for us ahead of cozy season.

As the temperatures drop and we start thinking about sweaters, peacoats, and other fall layers, we inevitably start to transition our beauty routines, too. Whether it's switching out our lightweight moisturizers for something a little heavier or pulling out our darker shadow palettes, our makeup routines tend to evolve as we transition to the fall. But what does that actually entail?

For those who are averse to any serious change, don't panic. When we talk about fall makeup, we're simply suggesting a few tweaks here and there to make sure your makeup withstands the cooler weather and keeps up with the seasonal trends (if you want it to). As always, we turned to the experts for answers.

Ahead, five celebrity makeup artists share their go-to tips for transitioning your makeup to the fall.

Focus on Your Skin Care

Before even thinking about what eyeshadow palette to use this season or what lip gloss will give you the perfect balance of moisture and color, all experts agree that the first step in a fall makeup routine is actually skincare.

"This will affect how makeup sits on top of [skin] and sustain its longevity as the weather changes," explains celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin. Martin goes on to say that since your skin gets drier as the temperatures drop, you'll want to focus on products that hydrate and moisturize to set up your skin for all makeup products you'll be layering on top of it. His top pick is the Pillowtalk Derm Major Fade Flash Mask to help even out texture and treat dark spots from sun damage.

"The most important thing to update in your routine when the seasons change from summer to fall is to incorporate more nourishing formulas," says Pat McGrath, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Pat McGrath Labs. McGrath recommends something like her Pat McGrath Labs Divine Skin: Rose OO1 Essence & Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer to help create a hydrated and flawless base for your makeup.

Opt for Matte Finishes

Next, you'll want to focus on what kind of texture you'll want once it gets cooler come fall. That's when a matte finish product can really come in handy. "[It] can help combat any excess shine that summer humidity may have brought," says celebrity makeup artist and YSL Beauty international artist J. Brandon Correa. "Reduce the shimmer in your highlighters and embrace more velvety formulas for a sophisticated and long-lasting look."



Correa recommends using something like the YSL All Hours Luminous Natural Matte Foundation, as it gives you that natural-looking matte wear that is still lightweight.



Go for Jeweled Tones

Obviously, you can do whatever you want color-wise when it comes to fall makeup (there are no rules!), but if you're looking for some guidance, all experts agree that fall is the perfect season for going bold with color. "From what I saw on the runways and social media, makeup colors are running with creativity," says Martin. "Pistachio shades of green, deep red violet, red orange, and even bright neon yellow — it's bright, bold, and joyful. Whether on the eyes or a deep, bold lip, it's about making a statement and owning it."

"I envision a renaissance of rich and moody hues," adds McGrath. "Think deep burgundies, warm terra cottas, burnished golds, forest greens, and sultry plums—whether you apply sheerly for a wash of color or layered on for a bolder, more vibrant finish."



Celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty agrees and predicts jewel tones will be the go-to shade for fall eye looks. She recommends Chanel's new Les 4 Ombrés Byance (coming soon), while Correa likes the YSL Lash Clash Extreme in Electric Blue for a pop of color.



Stick to Rich Browns

If neutrals are more your thing, then we've got good news: You'll be seeing rich browns everywhere this fall. "The '90s are still very much here, so get some yummy colors that elevate this trend," says Bhatty. An easy way to incorporate this shade is with your lips. She recommends using the CTZN Cosmetic Lipstroke Elva to capture that retro supermodel vibe. Celebrity makeup artist Danii, who counts Dylan Mulvaney as a client, agrees and recommends the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude.

McGrath likes classic neutrals but with a bit of a twist. Reach for shades that have rose and warm taupe undertones, like her Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Eye Palette, to get a rich, opulent brown.

Correa likes to incorporate hints of orange and warm terracotta into neutrals. "Embrace what I'm calling "Pumpkin Spice Latte" makeup," he says. This will add vibrancy to your look and complement that cozy fall feel. The makeup artist cites Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette as a great place to start.

Wear a Rich Bold Lip

There's just something about the cooler weather that calls for moody lips. "Fall makeup consists of cooler tones and more burgundy and brown shades," says Danii. "Natural glowing skin is still the go-to makeup look while spicing up the eyes and or lip with something a bit more bold."

"I love using color in fun and interesting ways," adds McGrath. "Whether it's exaggerated blush or a fabulous red lip set against bare skin and eye." She recommends something like her MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 4 to create a statement lip.



Always Use Sunscreen

No matter what time of year it is, sunscreen is a must. Protection from UV rays is an important step in any beauty routine all year. Martin recommends the Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen for its SPF 50 protection (bonus: it doubles as a makeup primer) or a foundation with SPF for extra protection like the Dior Forever Foundation SPF 15.

Bhatty agrees and says the Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF 30 is perfect for fall sun protection. "The formula is stretchy," she says. "So as our tones change from summer to fall, this product will evolve with you."

