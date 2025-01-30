This 6-time major winning caddie is on an amateur's bag at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This 6-time major winning caddie is on an amateur's bag at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jimmy Dunne, a man who has been called golf's ultimate power broker, made one of the more eyebrow-raising flexes on the first tee at Spyglass Hill Golf Club on Thursday morning as the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am started.

Dunne, 67, is the vice chairman and senior managing principal of Piper Sandler, an investment bank and financial services company. Last October, the resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, was named to the board of Troon Golf, a company that manages about 1,000 golf clubs around the world, but he's also a member of the Augusta National Golf Club and the president of the top-ranked private course in Florida, Seminole Golf Club.

So, it's fair to say Dunne is used to playing with powerful, influential people. Competing in the same group as Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg on Thursday and Friday won't phase him, but to help Dunne navigate Spyglass Hill and then take on Pebble Beach Golf Links come Friday, Dunne has Jim "Bones" Mackay as his caddie this week.

Jimmy Dunne at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2022.

Mackay, as golf fans know, was on the bag for Phil Mickelson for five of his major championships and caddied for Justin Thomas when he won the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Golf Club. These days, Mackay has been working as an on-course analyst for NBC Sports.

Mackay caddied for Mickelson for 25 years, and after the pair parted ways, he joined NBC/Golf Channel in 2017 and began walking with the final groups during television broadcasts, lending insights to viewers. In early 2018 he caddied for one week at the Sony Open for Justin Thomas when Jimmy Johnson, Thomas' caddie, was injured. In 2021, started to caddie full-time for Thomas, but the pair parted ways before the start of the 2024 Masters.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: An amateur at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a major winning caddie