6 things to do in Sacramento this weekend: Bar crawl, basketball and Bert Kreischer
The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to call up the friend you haven’t seen in a while and make weekend plans that are guaranteed to be memorable.
To get those creative juices flowing, here’s a list of several weekend events in Sacramento ranging from basketball games, comedy shows, a bar crawl and good old fashion beer and desert.
Here are six things you can do in Sacramento this weekend:
FRIDAY
Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden 1 Center - 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
Watch the Sacramento Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden 1 Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.
Be sure to get up to date on the arena’s new COVID-19 protocols, last updated Dec. 13, that state unvaccinated attendees must now show proof of a negative PCR test within two days of entry or an antigen test within one day.
Tickets range from $15 to $479.
Laugh as Bert Kreischer takes Sacramento
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium - 1515 J St., Sacramento
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour is headed to Sacramento with party-boy antics and humorous anecdotes about family and fatherhood.
Tickets range from $39 to $79.
SATURDAY
Join a holiday bar crawl
Republic Bar and Grill - 908 15th St., Sacramento
Wear your best Christmas sweater and join 12 Bars of Christmas Santa Crawl from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free Santa hats will be given to the first 200 bar crawlers.
Tickets range from $20 to $30.
Watch comedy and wrestling collide
Stab Comedy Theater - 1710 Broadway, Sacramento
Presented by Stab Comedy Theater, watch One Fall Improv, a long-form improv show inspired by the highs and lows of the professional wrestling world. The show kicks off from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Masks are required. Tickets are $7.
SUNDAY
Watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden 1 Center - 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
Watch the Sacramento Kings take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Golden 1 Center. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the game starts at 3 p.m.
Be sure to get up to date on the arena’s new COVID-19 protocols, last updated Dec. 13, that state unvaccinated attendees must now show proof of a negative PCR test within two days of entry or an antigen test within one day.
Tickets range from $12 to $479.
Enjoy sweet treats and beer in West Sacramento
Drakes: The Barn - 985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento
Enjoy peppermint sweet treats and make-your-own kits at Drakes: The Barn fire pits. Entry is free, but all items are for purchase.
The event is from noon to 9 p.m.
