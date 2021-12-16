6 things to do in Sacramento this weekend: Bar crawl, basketball and Bert Kreischer

The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to call up the friend you haven’t seen in a while and make weekend plans that are guaranteed to be memorable.

To get those creative juices flowing, here’s a list of several weekend events in Sacramento ranging from basketball games, comedy shows, a bar crawl and good old fashion beer and desert.

Here are six things you can do in Sacramento this weekend:

FRIDAY

Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) raises his fist as he prepares to shoot a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Golden 1 Center - 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento

Watch the Sacramento Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden 1 Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

Be sure to get up to date on the arena’s new COVID-19 protocols, last updated Dec. 13, that state unvaccinated attendees must now show proof of a negative PCR test within two days of entry or an antigen test within one day.

Tickets range from $15 to $479.

Laugh as Bert Kreischer takes Sacramento

Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer performs Nov. 14, 2019 at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno, CA on his Body Shots tour.

Sacramento Memorial Auditorium - 1515 J St., Sacramento

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour is headed to Sacramento with party-boy antics and humorous anecdotes about family and fatherhood.

Tickets range from $39 to $79.

SATURDAY

Join a holiday bar crawl

It’s not day drinking, it’s holiday celebrating! (Um, right?) Hit a few pubs with your friends Saturday at the 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl.

Republic Bar and Grill - 908 15th St., Sacramento

Wear your best Christmas sweater and join 12 Bars of Christmas Santa Crawl from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free Santa hats will be given to the first 200 bar crawlers.

Tickets range from $20 to $30.

Watch comedy and wrestling collide

FILE -- Jesse Jones, featured here in a lucha libre mask, hosts the 48-Hour Comedy Marathon. The Sacramento-based humorist recently opened Stab! Comedy Theater in Land Park.

Stab Comedy Theater - 1710 Broadway, Sacramento

Presented by Stab Comedy Theater, watch One Fall Improv, a long-form improv show inspired by the highs and lows of the professional wrestling world. The show kicks off from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Masks are required. Tickets are $7.

SUNDAY

Watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph (50).

Golden 1 Center - 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento

Watch the Sacramento Kings take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Golden 1 Center. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the game starts at 3 p.m.

Story continues

Tickets range from $12 to $479.

Enjoy sweet treats and beer in West Sacramento

Drakes: The Barn - 985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento

Enjoy peppermint sweet treats and make-your-own kits at Drakes: The Barn fire pits. Entry is free, but all items are for purchase.

The event is from noon to 9 p.m.

