6 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Budgeting

Bob Haegele
·5 min read
valentinrussanov / Getty Images
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

As we bring in another new year, many of us will be thinking about budgeting because many of us think about the new year as a fresh start; a clean slate to help us finally get things in order.

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Save More: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

However, there is a lot to think about when setting a budget. It may seem like a simple task — and it can be — if you do things right. But one or two minor missteps can compound over time, throwing your finances into disarray.

Hence, it’s important to set your budget up the right way, and the new year is the perfect opportunity to do just that. To help set you on the right track, we want to cover some of the things you may not have considered, along with some input from experts. In addition, we’ll cover some unconventional budgeting tips as well as budgeting mistakes. Covering all your bases will help you start your budget the right way in 2022.

Be Aware: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

1. How Much You Are Spending

If you already know how much you are spending, this may seem obvious. But many Americans don’t know, and setting up a budget is impossible if you don’t. “In a recent local survey, 1500 of USA residents were asked about their spending habits and 65% answered that they were unaware of how much money they spend in a month,” said Janet Patterson, loan and finance expert at Highway Title Loans. “To put it into numbers, most Americans overspend by $7,500 every year.”

Knowing how much you are spending is the first step toward setting up an effective budget. If you don’t know the answer to this question, you can either set up a budget spreadsheet or use a budgeting tool or app to get organized.

Cut Costs: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

2. Where Your Money Is Going

Once you know how much you are spending, you must also know where your money is going if you want your budget to be effective. “For example, dining out is often a big expense category and an easy place to save money,” said Nick Bormann, Ph.D., CFP® at Bormann Wealth Management, LLC. “But, first figure out how much goes there every month, and you can make realistic targets for reducing money spent there – rather than setting dramatic goals that might not be hit.”

Helpful: 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money

3. Sinking Funds

Not to be confused with sunk costs, sinking funds are a way to ensure you always have enough money to cover your basic expenses. One approach involves periodically setting aside money in order to gradually pay off debt. “I recommend that people have a sinking fund for – house repair, car repair, medical needs, and vacation,” said Kari Lorz, certified financial education instructor and founder of MoneyfortheMamas.com.

Doing so helps you gradually repay your debt while having enough money to cover other expenses. You can also make it automatic so you don’t have to think about it. “Set up an automatic transfer right after payday (so there’s always money to transfer), and a small portion goes into the funds,” Lorz said. “Then at the end of the month, tally up any expenses from the sinking funds you used and transfer that money back into your regular checking to pay your bill.”

Good To Know: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

4. What Are the Trends?

Some expenses, such as your mortgage or car payment, might stay the same year after year. But other expenses can fluctuate, whether it’s due to changes in your life or things happening in the world. Consider COVID-19, which made a lot of people eat out and travel much less.

“For instance, monthly expenditure on bills and utilities decreased nearly 200 USD from 2019 to 2020,” said Kyle Kroeger, founder of The Impact Investor. “Tracking monthly and yearly expenditure can reflect accurate changes in inflation, pricing, and purchasing behaviour, hence budgeting can be optimized accordingly.” You can track these things manually, or use a budgeting tool, many of which will help you see the trends.

5. Account for Irregular Expenses

In addition to tracking trends, you should also be aware of irregular expenses. These are expenses you may encounter sporadically, perhaps once a year or a few times a year. But some of them can be significant, so we still have to keep them in mind.

“For example, there are gifts for Christmas and birthdays, wedding gifts if you’re anticipating attending weddings, vet or medical exams, and car or driver’s license registrations,” said Jacqueline Gilchrist, founder of Mom Money Map. “Make sure you have estimates for these irregular costs so no expenses are missed.”

Find Out: 101 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

6. Tying Your Budget to Your Current Place of Residence

Thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are thinking about relocating these days. The increase in work from home allows people to greatly reduce their expenses while maintaining their current income.

“People need to stop basing their monthly budgets on the city they work and live in,” said Marco Sison, a financial coach at Nomadic FIRE. “As most companies have already announced remote work as part of their 2022 business strategy, workers need to leverage this unique opportunity to slash their monthly budgets and improve their financial situation through geographic arbitrage.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Budgeting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Eric Weddle mounts unlikely comeback for Rams playoff game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams must play without both of their starting safeties in their opening playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Leading tackler Jordan Fuller is out for the season with a right ankle injury, and Taylor Rapp is in the NFL's concussion protocol. That means Eric Weddle is quite likely to play meaningful snaps in a postseason game nearly two years after he retired to life as a suburban dad, chauffeuring his four children to school activities and

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i